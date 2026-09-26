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'Trump Strait': Donald Trump posts Hormuz map on Truth Social as US-Iran war talks continue

Donald Trump shared map of Strait of Hormuz labelled Trump Strait on Truth Social after reportedly rejecting Iran 7-day ceasefire, expects strikes after midterms.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

'Trump Strait': Donald Trump posts Hormuz map on Truth Social as US-Iran war talks continue
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday shared an image of a map depicting strategic waterway, Strait of Hormuz, and labelled it as "Trump Strait". This comes as White House reportedly noted that US officials were having positive conversations with mediators on Iran war.

Trump shared image on his Truth Social account.

White House on Friday stated that US officials had positive and constructive conversations with mediators on Middle East conflict, according to news agency AP.

Trump rejects ceasefire proposal: Report

Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Trump rejected Iran's proposal for seven-day ceasefire.

Furthermore, US President told aides that he expects to resume strikes against Iran after November midterms.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said Tehran conveyed peace plan via Qatari mediators for seven-day countdown to reopen strategic waterway.

Pezeshkian leaves New York

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian left New York for Tehran after attending 81st session of United Nations General Assembly, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, he delivered address to General Assembly. On sidelines, Pezeshkian held bilateral meetings with several senior officials, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

US sanctions on Iranian Airlines

Iraqi prime minister's office, in official statement, said government is in direct contact with US to secure exemptions from sanctions on Iranian airlines. This comes as Washington continues efforts to put economic pressure on Tehran amid Middle East war.

Aim is to get exemptions for certain airports, noting flights for humanitarian reasons such as medical treatment, education and religious pilgrimages.

All airports in Iraq enforced ban this week, resulting in disruption at airport of holy city of Najaf, main destination for Iranian flights to Iraq. Iranian airlines mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran's holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq, AFP noted.

Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi drones

Saudi-led coalition on Saturday claimed it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles, as Yemen's Houthis launched fresh attacks, including on Riyadh, according to AFP. Meanwhile, Houthis have imposed naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.

On February 28, joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, resulting in death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes. Iran tightened grip on Strait of Hormuz, sparking concern over energy prices.

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