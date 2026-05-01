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Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’, here's all you need to know

Trump to impose 25% tariffs on European Union cars, trucks: ‘Not complying with trade deal’

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 01, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU cars, trucks for ‘not complying with trade deal’, here's all you need to know
Image source: ANI
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US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that tariffs on cars and trucks imported from the European Union will rise to 25% starting next week. He accused the EU of failing to honor a trade agreement already in place. 

However, the higher rate will not apply to vehicles built in US factories, Trump clarified. He framed the decision as both a penalty for non-compliance and a push to drive more auto manufacturing onto American soil.

Domestic manufacturing push highlighted

In a Truth Social post, Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%. It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF."

The US President further added, "Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon — There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!”

Trade tensions deepen

The move signals a significant escalation in US-EU trade friction. Trump maintained the action was required to respond to the EU’s alleged breach of terms.

Reiterating the scale of domestic expansion, he called the ongoing plant construction unprecedented. “There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!” he wrote, closing his post by thanking readers for their attention to the matter.

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