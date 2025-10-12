Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

As Trump slaps a fresh 100% tariff on Chinese goods and bans critical software exports, the world braces for another round of economic turbulence. For India, positioned uncomfortably between the two global giants, this escalating trade war presents both tantalizing opportunities and serious risks.

As US President Donald Trump slaps a fresh 100% tariff on Chinese goods and bans critical software exports, the world braces for another round of economic turbulence. For India, positioned uncomfortably between the two global giants, this escalating trade war presents both tantalizing opportunities and serious risks. The question isn't whether India will be affected, but rather how skillfully New Delhi can navigate these treacherous waters.

The immediate reaction might be optimism. After all, when two of your competitors fight, you stand to gain, right? In theory, Trump's tariffs could redirect global supply chains away from China and toward alternative manufacturing hubs like India. American and European companies desperate to diversify their supply chains have been eyeing India for years. This latest escalation might just be the push they need. Sectors like electronics manufacturing, automotive components, pharmaceuticals, and textiles could see increased foreign investment as businesses hunt for China alternatives.

India's production-linked incentive schemes, launched precisely to attract such manufacturers, suddenly look more appealing. The country's diplomatic balancing act, maintaining reasonably good relations with both Washington and Beijing, positions it as a relatively safe bet for risk-averse corporations. Vietnamese and Mexican factories are already bursting at the seams with orders diverted from China. India, with its massive domestic market and growing manufacturing capabilities, could capture a meaningful slice of this pie.

But here's where things get complicated. India isn't some manufacturing powerhouse independent of Chinese supply chains. Far from it. Indian manufacturers depend heavily on Chinese intermediate goods, raw materials, machinery, and components. From smartphones to solar panels, from pharmaceutical ingredients to electronic components, Chinese imports form the backbone of numerous Indian industries. The rare earth restrictions China announced on October 9 hit particularly close to home.

Remember what happened in May? Chinese suppliers demanded written guarantees from Indian automobile manufacturers that rare earth magnets would not be used for defence purposes. Indian carmakers reportedly feared production shutdowns if the government didn't intervene. That vulnerability hasn't disappeared. It's gotten worse. China's new export licensing system for magnets containing even 0.1% Chinese rare earth content gives Beijing extraordinary leverage over Indian manufacturing. Electric vehicle production, renewable energy projects, electronics manufacturing—all could face serious disruptions if China decides to tighten the screws.

The domino effect of Trump's tariffs creates another headache. When Chinese goods face 130% tariffs in the American market (the existing 30% plus Trump's new 100%), Chinese manufacturers will desperately seek alternative markets. Where will they dump their excess production? Markets like India, Southeast Asia, and Africa become attractive targets. This flood of cheap Chinese goods, sold below cost to maintain factory operations, could devastate Indian manufacturers who cannot compete on price. We saw this playbook after the 2018 trade war, when steel, aluminum, and chemical imports from China surged into India, forcing domestic producers to seek government protection.

India's own tariff structure adds another layer of complexity. New Delhi has steadily raised import duties on Chinese goods over recent years, citing national security concerns and the desire to promote domestic manufacturing. But these tariffs also make Indian products less competitive globally, as manufacturers cannot access cheaper inputs. If Chinese export restrictions on rare earths tighten further and American tariffs push Chinese goods toward Indian shores, India faces an uncomfortable choice: raise tariffs higher and hurt its own manufacturers, or keep markets open and watch Chinese dumping crush domestic industries.

The geopolitical dimension cannot be ignored. As US-China tensions escalate, both powers will pressure India to pick sides more explicitly. Washington will push New Delhi to decouple from Chinese supply chains and join American-led technology alliances. Beijing will remind India of its economic dependence and the consequences of antagonizing a neighbor. India's carefully cultivated strategic autonomy will face its sternest test yet.

Could this crisis push India and China toward easing their trade terms? It's possible, but don't bet on it. Border tensions remain unresolved since the 2020 Galwan clash. Trust between New Delhi and Beijing sits at historic lows. Indian policymakers view Chinese economic dominance as a national security threat, not just an economic challenge. China, meanwhile, sees India as a junior partner at best, certainly not an equal worthy of significant compromises.

What's more likely is tactical, sector-specific cooperation where both sides see clear benefits. Chinese companies might increase manufacturing investments in India to circumvent American tariffs, using India as an export platform. Indian firms might secure better access to specific Chinese inputs critical for their operations. But a broad trade agreement or significant easing of restrictions? That seems far-fetched given current political realities.

The real danger for India lies in complacency. Simply being "not China" isn't enough to capture diverted supply chains. Vietnam, Mexico, and other competitors are also in the race, often with better infrastructure, more business-friendly regulations, and clearer policy frameworks. Indian bureaucracy, inconsistent policy implementation, and infrastructure bottlenecks remain serious handicaps. The government's recent push for ease of doing business and infrastructure development shows awareness of these challenges, but execution remains uneven.

India needs a clear-eyed strategy. First, accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese critical inputs, especially in rare earths, semiconductors, and advanced materials. This means serious investments in domestic mining, processing capabilities, and alternative supply sources from Australia, Africa, and Latin America. Second, make India genuinely competitive for manufacturing by fixing infrastructure, simplifying regulations, and ensuring policy consistency. Tax breaks alone won't cut it. Third, deepen trade ties with America, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia to lock in market access and technology partnerships.

Fourth, maintain pragmatic engagement with China where it serves Indian interests, without harboring illusions about Beijing's strategic intentions. And finally, use this moment of global supply chain restructuring to negotiate better terms with both American and Chinese firms desperate for alternative arrangements.

Trump's tariff war presents India with a genuine opportunity, but one laced with significant risks. Whether this turns into an advantage or another missed chance depends entirely on how swiftly and smartly India acts. The window won't stay open forever. Global supply chains are being redrawn right now, and India needs to ensure it's holding the pen, not just watching from the sidelines.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)