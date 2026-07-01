Trump slams SC for upholding birthright citizenship, vows law to end it

After the Supreme Court struck down the order and upheld birthright citizenship, Trump said he will now work with Congress on legislation to end or limit it.

The US Supreme Court recently struck down President Donald Trump's executive order and upheld birthright citizenship for all children born in the United States. Calling the decision 'too bad for the country', Trump has vowed to pursue legislation to end birthright citizenship.

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship

In his executive order, signed on his first day back in office, Trump aimed to deny automatic US citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented immigrants or parents on temporary visas.

However, after the Supreme Court struck down the order and upheld birthright citizenship, Trump said he will now work with Congress on legislation to end or limit it. He argued the current system encourages illegal immigration and “birth tourism,” and that a new law is the best route after executive action failed.

Reacting to the verdict, Trump condemned the Supreme Court's decision on Truth Social, describing it as harmful to the country. He wrote: "The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process."

'No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he added.

What did the Supreme Court say on birthright citizenship

Citing the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause and the United States v. Wong Kim Ark precedent, the Court ruled that children born in the US to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are entitled to automatic citizenship.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority, though he based his decision on federal law rather than the Constitution. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito dissented.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the 14th Amendment’s Framers extended citizenship to “every free-born person in this land,” adding, “We keep that promise today.”

The decision is a setback for Trump, who campaigned on ending “birth tourism” and signed the order on his first day back in office. In May, he had called a negative ruling “not economically sustainable” for the US.