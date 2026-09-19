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Trump signs Russia sanctions law: Will India face 100% tariff over Russian oil?

Donald Trump’s new Russia sanctions law has put India’s Russian oil purchases under a fresh US tariff threat. What happens next?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 07:39 AM IST

Trump signs Russia sanctions law: Will India face 100% tariff over Russian oil?
Trump’s Russia sanctions law threatens India with tariffs. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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US President finally signed a new law that could put countries like India and China at risk of fresh US tariffs if they purchase Russian oil. Yes, you read it right! Trump on Friday (local time) signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, which gives power to the US President to impose sanctions on Russia and countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

 

Will India face 100% tariffs?

 

The first question after Donald Trump signed the law is whether India could face a 100 per cent tariff from the US. The new law allows the POTUS to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from countries which continues to buy Russian crude oil and natural gas.

 

Since India and China are major buyers of Russian oil and gas, both countries come under the new provision. However, it is important to note that such tariffs are not imposed by default on India and China, as Trump has the power to decide under the new law.

 

Why does India purchase Russian oil?

 

Ever since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, India has significantly increased its purchase of Russian oil after the disruption of the global energy market. Indian refiners have been purchasing Russian crude oil at discounted prices amid volatility in oil prices globally. The Indian government has maintained that its oil purchases are based on its energy needs and commercial requirements.

 

What happens next?

 

Since the new law has come into force, the main power now lies with the US President, who could either impose tariffs or waive them for India. But with the midterm elections around the corner, will Trump take the chance and risk losing support among Indian-American voters by imposing such steep tariffs on India?

 

Meanwhile, for India, New Delhi needs to seek clarity from Washington, pointing to the impact of higher tariffs on bilateral trade.

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