Trump signs 'buy American first' pharma executive order, India says could strategically benefit

India has said that the impact of Trump Administration's order allowing US government arms to buy essential drugs from US firms will be minimum and could strategically benefit as well.

Highlighting that "objective of the measures are targeted mainly at China", Indian government sources said order signed by US President Donald Trump on essential drugs "may even benefit India strategically".

The order aims to clearly stop drug import from China and US President Donald Trump has made it clear.

Speaking at a Manufacturing Plant Clyde, Ohio on Thursday, Trump said, "As we’ve seen in this pandemic, the United States must produce essential equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals for ourselves. We cannot rely on China and other nations across the globe that could one day deny us products in a time of need. We can’t do it. We can’t do it. We have to be smart."

China is the world's largest source of Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with India also importing vast quantity from the country.

Reacting to the order, Indian government sources said, "development of API and critical medicine manufacturing in the USA may be a strategic positive for India in terms of National Security considerations and provide non-China sources."

India and US have a substantial relationship when it comes to the pharma sector. Indian pharmaceutical companies like Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s etc are present in US. India sending Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the US amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is well known.

On manufacturing of generic drugs to the US, in which India has a major leadership, the source said, "due to cost differential, it will be difficult for the US to move sizeable generic manufacturing to the US"

"Impact will primarily be in high tech areas like API manufacturing coming from China," the added.