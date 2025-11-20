'How can you...': Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira accuses Priya Sachdeva of 'erasing her brother’s...': 'Safira is stepdaughter, Samaira is daughter'
US approves USD 93 million defence deal to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles, precision artillery to India
Kriti Sanon wishes her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's heart 'never changes', drops adorable message on his...: 'May this world...'
Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 400 mark in national capital, visuals show thick smog as air quality plunges in 'severe' zone, check AQI in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram
Delhi SHOCKER: 16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station, leaves note 'sorry mummy...'; parents allege school harassment
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20: A look at his cabinet with 6 new faces, who will be deputy CM?
Viral video: Odisha student’s War 2 dance wins the internet; Hrithik Roshan calls his moves ‘amazing’
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open first India centre in Gurugram on...; check details
DNA TV Show: What caused pollution in Delhi as air quality nears ‘severe’ mark
WORLD
The bill, called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, was earlier passed by the US House of Representatives with a 427-1 vote, and the Senate cleared it without any opposition.
US President Donald Trump announced on late Wednesday evening that he had signed the legislation mandating the release of the infamous Epstein Files. The US Department of Justice must publish all information from its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 'in a searchable and downloadable format' within 30 days, according to a bill that Congress previously passed.
Trump had previously opposed making the papers public, but this week he quickly reversed his position in response to criticism from Epstein's victims and members of his own Republican party. By Tuesday, both chambers of the US Congress had overwhelmingly approved the law.
The legislation was approved by the House by a vote of 427-1, but as soon as it arrived, the Senate unanimously approved it. The controversy followed the release of over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate last week, some of which made direct reference to Trump.
"I am the one able to take him down" and "I know how dirty Donald is" were two of Epstein's 2018 messages about Trump that were contained in the docs. It is important to remember that Epstein has been friends with the American leader for many years. Trump asserted, however, that they had a falling out two years before to Epstein's initial arrest in the early 2000s.
It is important to remember that even with Trump's signature, there is no assurance that the complete Epstein papers will be made public. According to the bill's wording, parts that violate someone's privacy or are connected to an ongoing inquiry may still be concealed. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, one of the bill's architects, expressed worries about certain information being withheld.
“I’m concerned that [Trump is] opening a flurry of investigations, and I believe they may be trying to use those investigations as a predicate for not releasing the files. That’s my concern,” he said. Trump made an effort to disassociate himself from the documents on Monday, claiming the Democrats will eventually be at fault.
Trump said the Republicans had "nothing to do with Epstein" in an interview with reporters on Monday night. He declared, "It's really a Democrat problem." "All of the Democrats were Epstein's friends." Although the Department of Justice has previously insisted that it will be able to make the Epstein Files public within 30 days, it is still unclear if the agency will be open about Trump's name being included in the document.