Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, DoJ to make them public within...

The bill, called the Epstein Files Transparency Act, was earlier passed by the US House of Representatives with a 427-1 vote, and the Senate cleared it without any opposition.

US President Donald Trump announced on late Wednesday evening that he had signed the legislation mandating the release of the infamous Epstein Files. The US Department of Justice must publish all information from its investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 'in a searchable and downloadable format' within 30 days, according to a bill that Congress previously passed.

Trump had previously opposed making the papers public, but this week he quickly reversed his position in response to criticism from Epstein's victims and members of his own Republican party. By Tuesday, both chambers of the US Congress had overwhelmingly approved the law.

The legislation was approved by the House by a vote of 427-1, but as soon as it arrived, the Senate unanimously approved it. The controversy followed the release of over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate last week, some of which made direct reference to Trump.

"I am the one able to take him down" and "I know how dirty Donald is" were two of Epstein's 2018 messages about Trump that were contained in the docs. It is important to remember that Epstein has been friends with the American leader for many years. Trump asserted, however, that they had a falling out two years before to Epstein's initial arrest in the early 2000s.

It is important to remember that even with Trump's signature, there is no assurance that the complete Epstein papers will be made public. According to the bill's wording, parts that violate someone's privacy or are connected to an ongoing inquiry may still be concealed. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, one of the bill's architects, expressed worries about certain information being withheld.

“I’m concerned that [Trump is] opening a flurry of investigations, and I believe they may be trying to use those investigations as a predicate for not releasing the files. That’s my concern,” he said. Trump made an effort to disassociate himself from the documents on Monday, claiming the Democrats will eventually be at fault.

Trump said the Republicans had "nothing to do with Epstein" in an interview with reporters on Monday night. He declared, "It's really a Democrat problem." "All of the Democrats were Epstein's friends." Although the Department of Justice has previously insisted that it will be able to make the Epstein Files public within 30 days, it is still unclear if the agency will be open about Trump's name being included in the document.