Trump signals 'no support' for Taiwanese independence post China visit, here's all you need to know

After meeting with Xi Jinping, Trump indicated he backs steering clear of Taiwanese independence and emphasized avoiding another war, while Taiwan continues to be a major flashpoint in US-China ties.

After his high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump expressed support for avoiding steps toward Taiwanese independence, drawing fresh attention to one of the most delicate issues in US-China relations.

Speaking in Beijing after the talks, Trump said Xi wants to avoid war over Taiwan and warned that Taiwanese independence could provoke a serious clash. He also emphasized that the US does not need another war “9,500 miles away.”

The comments came after Xi reportedly warned Trump that mishandling Taiwan could result in “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries.

China vows Taiwan reunification, keeps force option

Under the “One China Principle,” China regards Taiwan as its own territory and insists it must ultimately reunite with the mainland. While Beijing favors peaceful reunification, it says force remains an option if needed.

For Beijing, backing Taiwanese independence crosses a critical boundary.

Xi has often said China will not allow efforts to split Taiwan from China and maintains the right to use military action against separatist moves, as Beijing describes them.

What does Taiwan independence actually mean?

Taiwan independence usually means moves to officially establish Taiwan as an independent sovereign state separate from China.

The issue is complicated because Taiwan already operates as a self-governing democracy with its own government, military, constitution, currency, elections, and foreign trade relations. Yet Taiwan officially uses the name Republic of China (ROC), while mainland China is run by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

A large portion of people in Taiwan favour keeping the status quo — continuing to govern themselves without making a formal declaration of independence, largely because they worry such a move could trigger military action from China.

US on Tiwan

The United States maintains a long-standing “One China Policy,” under which it officially recognizes Beijing as the government of China while keeping unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Even so, Washington is Taiwan’s largest supplier of weapons and has pledged to support the island’s self-defense. Trump’s stance on Taiwan has sometimes seemed unclear.

He has previously questioned whether the US should automatically come to Taiwan’s defense and has said Taipei should do more to fund its own security.

Meanwhile, no significant policy shift came out of the Trump-Xi summit, but Taiwan is still among the likeliest flashpoints for a potential US-China clash.