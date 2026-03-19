Trump signals 'no more' attacks on Iranian energy sites after Israeli strike on South pars gas field
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Top 50 Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
Gold, silver prices today, March 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet approves Rs 6969 crore project to 4-lane Barabanki-Bahraich highway, check details
Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar change Bollywood forever, bring bloody entertaining film, blends emotions with gruesome action
Moon sighting Eid 2026: Saudi Arabia Eid ul Fitr 2026 declared, govt announces 4-day holiday for employees
'Every blood...': Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns US-Israel in first statement on Ali Larijani's killing
BingX Referral Code 2026: KMFSHF (Upto 50% Discount)
Saina Nehwal at WION Pulse Summit 2026: Backs India’s 2036 Olympic bid, says, 'aim to lead medals tally in Badminton'; watch
IPL 2026 to feature 84 matches at 13 venues; double round-robin back, MS Dhoni farewell on cards
WORLD
The Israeli Air Force struck multiple facilities at the South Pars gas field, Iran's largest source of domestic energy supplies, which is shared with Qatar.
US President Donald Trump has opposed additional strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure following Israel's attack on the South Pars gas field, according to reports citing US officials. Trump had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike and supported it as a message to Tehran over its decision to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carries 20% of the world's crude oil and gas shipments.
The Israeli Air Force struck multiple facilities at the South Pars gas field, Iran's largest source of domestic energy supplies, which is shared with Qatar. Emergency response teams were deployed to the site to extinguish fires triggered by the attack. Iran has warned of "uncontrolled consequences" and threatened to destroy the energy industry of the Gulf region if attacked again.
Reports indicate that the Israeli strike was coordinated with and approved by the Trump administration, although the US did not directly participate in the operation. The Trump administration had previously objected to Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure without US approval.
Iran retaliated by targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest LNG production facility, leading to fires and extensive damage. Qatar condemned the strikes as a "flagrant violation of the state's sovereignty, as well as a direct threat to its national security".
The conflict has raised concerns about global energy security, with oil prices jumping about 5% to above $108 a barrel. The international community is urging restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation