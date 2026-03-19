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Trump signals 'no more' attacks on Iranian energy sites after Israeli strike on South pars gas field

The Israeli Air Force struck multiple facilities at the South Pars gas field, Iran's largest source of domestic energy supplies, which is shared with Qatar.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Trump signals 'no more' attacks on Iranian energy sites after Israeli strike on South pars gas field
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US President Donald Trump has opposed additional strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure following Israel's attack on the South Pars gas field, according to reports citing US officials. Trump had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike and supported it as a message to Tehran over its decision to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carries 20% of the world's crude oil and gas shipments.

About the attack

The Israeli Air Force struck multiple facilities at the South Pars gas field, Iran's largest source of domestic energy supplies, which is shared with Qatar. Emergency response teams were deployed to the site to extinguish fires triggered by the attack. Iran has warned of "uncontrolled consequences" and threatened to destroy the energy industry of the Gulf region if attacked again.

US-Israel coordination

Reports indicate that the Israeli strike was coordinated with and approved by the Trump administration, although the US did not directly participate in the operation. The Trump administration had previously objected to Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure without US approval.

Iran's response 

Iran retaliated by targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest LNG production facility, leading to fires and extensive damage. Qatar condemned the strikes as a "flagrant violation of the state's sovereignty, as well as a direct threat to its national security".

The conflict has raised concerns about global energy security, with oil prices jumping about 5% to above $108 a barrel. The international community is urging restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation 

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