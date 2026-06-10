'Trump should apologise to PM Modi': US singer-actor Mary Millben calls for reset in India-US ties

US singer and actress Mary Millben urges 'reset' in India-US ties ahead of the G7 Summit, scheduled to be held in France on June 15-17. Here's what she said.

Mary Millben, US singer and actress, believes that the relationship between India and the United States should be 'repaired' during the upcoming G7 Summit in France. She also expressed concern over the current state of bilateral relations between the two nations. While speaking to news agency ANI, Mary said that the 'affection' between India's Narendra Modi and Donald Trump of the US was palpable during the President's first term.

''We certainly saw the great affection between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi during the President's first term. Certainly, when the Prime Minister came over for the Howdy Modi rally and we saw all of this affection between President Trump and the Prime Minister that was very real, and I believe that relationship was real,'' Mary said.

Stressing on the current US administration's approach regarding the strategic importance of the India partnership, she further said, ''Of course, I believe just to be very candid that the Trump administration had the wrong approach, the wrong counsel to the President as it pertains to this term, Trump 2.0. We saw the wrong direction with the tear of the situation. There's been the wrong rhetoric and narrative around the visa situation. I just think that this administration has not advised the President well in the context of why the US-India relationship is important.''

She also said that the President owes the Prime Minister 'an apology' and he should make it. ''It would be to the benefit of the President to use this opportunity to really repair the relationship,'' she added.

Call for stronger India-US ties amid diplomatic discussions

''I think that we're on a better footing. I certainly applaud the ambassador, the US Ambassador to India, Ambassador Gor, who's a good friend and is doing a great job in his capacity there. But I think that I know that the prime minister and the President are scheduled to have an interface at the G7 summit next week, and I hope that that interface will be more than just photos and pop and circumstance. It would be in the best interest of the President to use this opportunity to really repair the relationship with the Prime Minister,'' she further said.

Why the US singer-actor believes a reset in relations is needed

''The Prime Minister has outlasted consecutive US Presidents, and he will be around once President Trump's term is over, and he will welcome in the new relationship with the next president in 2028, and so on. And so again, it would be to the benefit of the President to use his opportunity to put us back on better terms. And certainly, I applaud the Prime Minister for his leadership and the difficulties of the relationship here these last several months. But I think we're going to be on a better footing. And I hope that next week at the G7 Summit, we see a great interface between the President and the Prime Minister,'' she concluded while praising PM Modi for his leadership and hoping that Trump uses G7 Summit platform to better the India-US relationship.

Remarks come ahead of crucial G7 Summit meeting

For those unversed, the 2026 Summit of the G7 is taking place in Evian, France, from June 15 to June 17. Along with the leaders of the member countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, leaders of several invited partner countries, including India and South Korea, will also be attending the sessions.