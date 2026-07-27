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Trump shares AI-generated images on social media, sends fresh warning to Iran: 'It's our oil tanker'

The digital artwork, shared by the President on his Truth Social account, spans direct depictions of armed conflict and maritime seizures, futuristic defence visuals, historical comparisons, and domestic political symbolism.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 07:11 AM IST

Trump shares AI-generated images on social media, sends fresh warning to Iran: 'It's our oil tanker'
US President Donald Trump shares an AI-generated image on Truth Social (Photo/ANI)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a series of AI-generated images to project American military supremacy, particularly against Iran, and advance political themes surrounding the 2028 election campaign.

The digital artwork, shared by the President on his Truth Social account, spans direct depictions of armed conflict and maritime seizures, futuristic defence visuals, historical comparisons, and domestic political symbolism.

The first group of images focuses on military strikes, sea patrols, and direct action in the Middle East.

In one image labelled "Guardians of the World," a massive President Trump stands over the horizon behind American stealth fighter jets marked "U.S.A.," which fly above giant explosions tearing through ground targets labelled "IRAN" while US warships patrol the water below.

Another picture, called "Strike on Kharg," shows an air attack on Iran's main oil terminal on Kharg Island, with jets flying over huge fireballs, heavy smoke, and burning fuel tanks.

Action on the water is further highlighted in "It's Our Oil Tanker Now!," where President Trump and armed US troops stand on an Iranian ship while men in white thobes and traditional Middle Eastern kaffiyehs jump into the ocean with a US aircraft carrier in the background.

The President also shared several images of himself, the US military and the Americans under the banner of "Trump 2028."

The barrage of posts comes as The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump has shelved plans for a major military escalation against Iran, opting to hold off on a wider offensive amid growing warnings from defence officials regarding critical shortages in the Pentagon's air defence stockpiles across the Middle East.

According to a report by The New York Times, military leaders cautioned that a broader campaign could dangerously deplete supplies of Patriot antimissile interceptors, exposing US troops, Gulf partners, and key installations to retaliatory strikes, while senior aides voiced concern over wider economic instability and escalating regional crises.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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