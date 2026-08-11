Trump secretly left Air Force One via catering truck in Turkey, took military jet: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly made a secret switch from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft during his July visit to Turkey amid a credible threat linked to Iran.

US President Donald Trump reportedly took a secret military flight from Turkey last month amid threats of an Iranian assassination attempt, according to a report by the Washington Post. Trump was in Ankara in July to attend the NATO summit with other world leaders.

Trump’s secret military flight from Turkey amid threats from Iran

Trump had travelled to Ankara in a newly renovated aircraft donated by Qatar for the NATO summit. When leaving Turkey, he unexpectedly switched to an older Air Force One, raising eyebrows about the new aircraft's security. According to The Washington Post, after Trump secretly moved in an airport catering truck to a smaller US Air Force plane, a C-32A. The flight later took Trump to Britain.

As reported by ANI citing corroborating material reviewed by the Washington Post and a US official, Trump boarded the old Air Force One jumbo jet in view of cameras. Trump had earlier said he would use the older blue-and-white Air Force One "for old time's sake" to travel from Ankara to RAF Mildenhall. Later, he was secretly shuttled out minutes later into a smaller plane- the Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck, which was used typically to load meals and other supplies pre-flight. To exit that plane without being seen, Trump and several aides stepped aboard an airport catering truck, which was elevated plane-side using hydraulics and positioned at a door on the opposite side of Air Force One's entrance.

According to reports, the C-32A arrived in Britain at around 10:20 pm, followed by the older Air Force One carrying members of the media. The blue-and-white C-32A is a modified Boeing 757 used to transport American government officials. It remains unclear how Trump moved from the C-32A to the older Air Force One after landing. A media pool report cited by The Washington Post said Trump was seen leaving the older Air Force One at around 10:56 pm. The secret operation has raised questions about how much information the US administration disclosed about Trump's movements.

According to The Washington Post, there was no publicly available flight-tracking data for the C-32A. However, videos posted on YouTube showed the former Qatari aircraft landing first, followed by the C-32A several hours later and the older Air Force One a few minutes after that.

White House defends Qatar-donated Jet

Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the Qatar-donated aircraft, saying the new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art plane equipped with high-level security systems to protect the President and his staff. He said the US uses every available measure to protect President Donald Trump from potential threats. He also said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth separately boarded the C-32A using external stairs, moving appeared routine.

(With inputs from ANI)