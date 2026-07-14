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Trump scraps 20% Strait of Hormuz fee for Gulf trade deals, tightens Iran blockade

Trump said he was dropping the proposed 20% US reimbursement fee on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz after productive talks with Middle East leaders.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

Trump scraps 20% Strait of Hormuz fee for Gulf trade deals, tightens Iran blockade
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US President Donald Trump withdrew his proposal to impose a 20% fee on cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, saying Gulf nations will instead make "massive" trade and investment commitments to the US. His statement comes a day after Trump said the US would be the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and charge fees. 

Why has Trump dropped 20% Hormuz fee plan?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was dropping the proposed 20% US reimbursement fee on cargo after productive talks with Middle East leaders. In its place, Gulf states will make massive trade and investment deals with the United States. He claimed these investments would be extremely beneficial for both sides and would bring factories, plants and equipment to the US at historic levels, creating millions of high-paying American jobs.

On Monday, Trump declared the US as "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT" and said Washington would impose hefty fees on shipping to cover the costs of protecting the key oil and gas route.  "The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World," Trump had said.

In response, Iran's military command said it would not allow US "interference" in the Strait of Hormuz. It also warned Gulf neighbours, who have faced Iran’s retaliatory attacks, against cooperating with Washington. 

US tightens the Iran blockade

Trump also said oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz at record levels because of the strength of the United States Military. Trump credited Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper for keeping the waterway open to all shipping except Iran. 

Trump blamed Iran’s leadership for the restrictions, calling it lying, violent and malicious, and said it was leading the country toward destruction. He announced a full blockade that will target only vessels going to and from Iranian ports or carrying Iranian cargo. He added that America is winning like never before and that the era of Iran killing hundreds of thousands of people, including 52,000 protestors, is over. He reiterated that Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

The tensions between the United States and Iran continued to escalate across the Gulf, with both sides exchanging strikes and the future of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remaining uncertain.

 

 

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