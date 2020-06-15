Trump says US wants open and constructive relationship but China continues to violate its promises

President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) revealed that the US wants an open and constructive relationship with China, however, the Beijing government has been violating its promises.

"The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and many other nations," said US Department of State quoting Trump.

Recently, Trump had announced that a slew of measures to reflect the growing peril of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus.

This came just a day after China's parliament passed the proposal to inflict a new national security law in Hong Kong.