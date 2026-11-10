Trump says US military action in Iran is ‘effectively over’, signals shift towards diplomacy

US President Donald Trump has said large-scale military action against Iran is no longer necessary for now, following talks with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed and signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States is unlikely to launch further large-scale military operations against Iran for now, saying the military campaign is "effectively over".

Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing on Monday, Trump said Washington would maintain the current situation rather than expand its military action. “Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump told reporters. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

The US has relied on sanctions, a naval blockade and targeted strikes as part of its measures against Iran since July 2026. Trump said these arrangements would continue, although he warned that the US military remained prepared to act if circumstances changed.

“The military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing, but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes,” the 80-year-old said.

Qatar PM's meeting with Trump raises hopes of diplomatic progress

Trump's announcement came shortly after a meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed, who has been involved in efforts to facilitate discussions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran had reportedly sent a proposal on its nuclear programme to the US through Qatar last week. Tehran has made its proposal conditional on Washington accepting seven demands put forward by Iran.

Trump did not disclose details of his discussion with Sheikh Mohammed. However, in an interview with Reuters after the meeting, he said US allies in the Middle East were pushing for a peaceful solution. At that point, he had not ruled out further military action and said, "We can go whenever we want."

Qatar's Prime Minister later described his meeting with Trump as positive in a post on X.

"We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks. Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Trump subsequently addressed reporters at the White House, saying there was "positive momentum" in the negotiations, without sharing further details.

Iran accuses US of spreading fake news about talks

Iran's response to Trump's latest remarks was critical. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, accused Washington of spreading false information about diplomatic discussions.

In a post on X, Rezaei described the US as a “desperate gambler” and demanded that Washington accept Tehran's seven conditions.

"The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler," Rezaei wrote on X. "FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out."

His remarks came amid continuing uncertainty over the progress of negotiations and the conditions both sides are prepared to accept.

US and Iran face pressure to find a diplomatic solution

The latest developments suggest that diplomatic efforts are continuing alongside the existing economic and military pressure on Iran.

Qatar has played a role in facilitating communication between the two countries, with Pakistan also involved in mediation efforts. Iran's nuclear proposal and its seven conditions are expected to remain important issues in the discussions.

Although Trump has described further military action as unnecessary for now, he has not ruled out a change in approach if the situation develops differently. Meanwhile, Tehran has rejected Washington's account of the negotiations and continues to insist that the US meet its demands.