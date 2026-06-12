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Trump says US-Iran war over, peace deal with nuclear pact to be signed this weekend; details inside

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Trump says US-Iran war over, peace deal with nuclear pact to be signed this weekend; details inside

Further, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz deal will be signed on Saturday or Monday and will “open immediately."

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Trump says US-Iran war over, peace deal with nuclear pact to be signed this weekend; details inside
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The peace deal between the United States and Iran could be finalised "this weekend" and may have its signing in Europe, said President Donald Trump. About the negotiation with Iran during a tele-rally in support of Senate candidate Barry Moore, Trump claimed that the war is now over.

US-Iran deal: Trump claims deal terms and nuclear pledge

“I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today, and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we, we insisted on." “We made a great deal. There’ll be no nuclear weapons. People will start coming home very soon. It’s pretty much, pretty much completed. We got everything we wanted," he reportedly said, according to Al Jazeera. 

"They will not only not have, they will not purchase, develop in any way, any shape, in any way, shape, or form a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Further, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz deal will be signed on Saturday or Monday and will “open immediately." He also said Iran is now willing to talk due to recent US military pressure, and despite much of its leadership and infrastructure being hit, he believes the remaining leaders are rational and ready to make a deal. 

"We're going to be subject to the finalisation of documents. We should get it done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe," Trump said while speaking in the Oval Office.

He confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader has approved the terms and that the US would lift the blockade immediately the deal was signed, predicting a sharp drop in oil prices.

On blockade lift and oil prices

The US is going to immediately lift the blockade as soon as the deal is signed, said Trump, claiming that Iran has agreed not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons under the agreement. He expressed confidence that the Iran peace deal will be finalised soon, saying recent US actions have pressured Iran to agree. He described it as “regime change”, saying the new Iranian leadership is “smarter” and “more rational” than the previous teams that were “knocked out”. He called the agreement a “very strong memorandum of understanding” that’s detailed and backed by other influential countries. Trump said Iran wants to sign it “as much as I do or more” and expects final documents to be completed in the next few days.


(With ANI inputs)

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