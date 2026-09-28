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Trump says Iran war could end soon, Araghchi warns of ‘doomsday war’

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Trump says Iran war could end soon, Araghchi warns of ‘doomsday war’

Donald Trump said the US could win its war with Iran “very soon” but did not rule out further strikes before the US midterm elections, as Tehran warned it was ready for a “doomsday war”.

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Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Trump says Iran war could end soon, Araghchi warns of ‘doomsday war’
Trump says Iran war could end soon, Araghchi warns of ‘doomsday war’(Source: ANI)
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United States President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran will be won "very soon," while acknowledging that fresh military strikes ahead of the US midterm elections are "possible."

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup on Sunday (local time), Trump said that an end to the confrontation would cause global oil prices to fall sharply, reiterating that denying Tehran a nuclear weapon is the primary American objective."I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war," Trump told Fox News.

When asked specifically whether military strikes could resume before the upcoming midterm elections, Trump declined to take the option off the table."I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that," Trump said.

Emphasising the core focus of US policy, he added, "And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," noting that nuclear deterrence was "key to the whole thing."When asked about 'Operation Economic Outcast' and whether the US is succeeding through military pressure or economic sanctions, Trump asserted that the US is making progress on both fronts."I think both. I think we'll win it both ways. We've already won it really from a military standpoint," Trump said, adding, "But that doesn't mean we've stopped that."Speaking on the impact of economic pressure, Trump claimed that Iran's economy has been completely dismantled."We're certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it's gone. They have no economy," Trump said.

Describing the collapse of Iran's currency and soaring domestic costs, he stated, "The value of their money is, as they say, valueless. We have inflation. They have inflation now of close to 300%. I heard 318% as of this morning. 300, meaning their money is shot, their economy is shot, their military is shot. They're in trouble."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" earlier today, said his country is ready for a “doomsday war" with the US after President Donald Trump publicly rejected Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In the interview with NBC News, Araghchi said, "We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. We don’t care about U.S. midterm elections. We care about our national interests. At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose."Reacting to Trump's public rejection, Araghchi pointed out that the rejection had not been formally communicated to Tehran through designated diplomatic channels.

He reiterated that Iran remains willing to reopen the maritime corridor as part of a negotiated settlement to end the hostilities. "We want our monies, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want to be able to sell our oil," Araghchi said, noting that these terms mirrored a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June for a temporary ceasefire, which collapsed shortly thereafter following reciprocal strikes."If you ask us, there is no reason why we should go back to diplomacy," Araghchi remarked. "But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace."

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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