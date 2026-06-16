Trump says Iran MoU signed, Iranian oil tankers crosses Strait of Hormuz; JD Vance explains 'great peace deal'

Amid speculation surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, US Vice President JD Vance posted a video on X to clarify that the agreement opens the Strait of Hormuz “immediately” on a toll-free basis for 60 days while the US and Iran negotiate a final deal.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran has been “all signed," as reported by Al Jazeera. The agreement was signed by Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. According to Iranian media, Iranian oil tankers and other ships carrying goods for Iran have crossed the Strait of Hormuz, which will be completely open by Friday,

US-Iran MoU signed, Iranian tankers cross the Strait of Hormuz

A senior US administration official told the AFP, “The president wanted to sign it personally because he wanted to show his dedication to bring this through to a successful resolution.” Iran has yet to comment on the report.

Three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US lifted its naval blockade, according to Iranian media. According to the Fars news agency, several Iranian ships have begun crossing the blockade line without any hindrance after the US lifted the naval blockade. Citing maritime sources, the agency said a very large Iranian crude carrier that is en route from international waters to Iranian ports has crossed the blockade zone. It also said another ship carrying livestock supplies is also heading towards Iran via the blockade zone.

Saman Rezaei, the head of Iran’s merchant marine union, believes the transit system in the Strait of Hormuz will “never return to its pre-war condition”, even with the eventual end of the crisis. He told Al Jazeera that the global shipping industry believes that a full return to normal in the strait could be a “long and uncertain process”, noting that the ITF has said it could take “weeks, if not months” due to an immense backlog of ships and the need to change crews.

JD Vance explains the US-Iran peace deal: Strait of Hormuz opens on toll-free basis

Amid speculation surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, US Vice President JD Vance posted a video on X to clarify that the agreement opens the Strait of Hormuz “immediately” on a toll-free basis for 60 days while the US and Iran negotiate a final deal.

Vance rubbished reports that Tehran plans to impose fees, calling it internal “political posturing” in Iran. “The truth is that the tolls will not be charged… we’re already seeing a substantial increase in toll-free traffic through the Strait,” he said.

On US-Iran nuclear terms, Vance stated the deal “ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.” If Iran commits long-term to not rebuilding its program, “they are going to be welcomed into the global economy.” If they break that commitment, “they are never going to have the resources to do so.” He called the arrangement a “win-win for the American people.”

US-Iran peace deal: Congress demands briefing

The Trump administration has been facing bipartisan pressure over its Iran deal as Republican Iran hawks and Democrats both say the new agreement is weaker than the Obama-era deal Trump abandoned.

According to Al Jazeera, many in Congress are demanding details and oversight. Senate Republican leader John Thune said he lacks enough info to comment but expects Congress to be briefed soon: “We do not have an agreement just yet, so we will see when there is text out there.” Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal compared Trump’s Iran conflict to Britain’s 1956 Suez Crisis, calling it “rash military action, allied rupture, then reversal” with a “growing credibility bill” for the US.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded that Trump brief Congress and the public immediately, 24 hours after announcing an “understanding” with Iran. Rep. Ayanna Pressley called the deal “necessary and overdue” but criticised Trump for backing Netanyahu’s “baric warfare,” adding that the ceasefire must hold for regional peace.