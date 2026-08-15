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Trump says he plans to declare Strait of Hormuz US territory after Iran war

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Trump says he plans to declare Strait of Hormuz US territory after Iran war
Trump Says He Plans to Declare Strait of Hormuz US Territory After Iran War
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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he plans to declare the Strait of Hormuz "a territory of the United States" after the war with Iran, The New York Post reported. Addressing a Republican rally in Long Island, Trump said, "After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States."

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran as both countries continue to stake claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had earlier claimed that the United States exercised "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and that he "will keep it" amid stalled negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the strategic conduit. Trump asserted, "The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

Trump further maintained that Tehran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded, concluding his message with, "Praise be to Allah!"

"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300 per cent INFLATION, and it's getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, and is the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added in the social media post.

However, soon after Trump's remarks, Iran rejected his claims, stating that the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.

"Claims and repeated posts by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA said.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most sensitive geopolitical chokepoints, where past military standoffs have routinely triggered spikes in international crude prices and fears of broader conflict. The current escalation has already prompted expanded naval patrols, adjustments to shipping routes by commercial carriers, and renewed international calls for diplomatic restraint.

Commercial shipping through the vital corridor currently continues under tight security oversight, though the environment remains highly volatile.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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