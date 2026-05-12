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Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s ‘totally unacceptable’ peace proposal, here's all you need to know

Negotiations between the US and Iran broke down on Monday when Trump dismissed Tehran’s reply to his proposal as “totally unacceptable.”

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 12, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s ‘totally unacceptable’ peace proposal, here's all you need to know
Image source: ANI
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US President Donald Trump warned Monday that the ceasefire in the West Asia conflict was on "life support" after turning down Iran’s most recent counteroffer. Iran said its forces remain ready to respond to any aggression. While the ceasefire has been in effect since April 8, diplomatic attempts to resolve the war since then have failed.

Negotiations between the US and Iran broke down on Monday when Trump dismissed Tehran’s reply to his proposal as “totally unacceptable.” Iran delivered its response to the latest US offer on Sunday morning via Pakistan, which has emerged as the key mediator between the two countries.

'Ceasefire on life support', says US President

He made the remarks from the Oval Office while interacting with the media during a maternal healthcare event.

Trump said that Iran is the weakest it has been and called Tehran's proposal "a piece of garbage" and unacceptable.

He said, "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support.

"Reiterating his claims that Iran has been defeated militarily, Trump said that whatever little Iran had built up in the period of ceasefire, the US would "knock that out in about a day".

How Iran responded to US peace proposal deal? 

Responding to the US peace proposal, Iran called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a guarantee that the Islamic Republic would not face further attacks, Tasnim reported. It also demanded compensation for war damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,  as per Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB. 

Iran’s reply also sought a 30-day suspension of US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions on its oil sales and a lifting of the naval blockade, according to the report. The demands included “Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz if the US makes certain commitments,” a source told the agency, without detailing those commitments.

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