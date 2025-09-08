Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Manoj Bajpayee makes BIG revelation on doing romantic role: 'Will personally not touch...'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed after Kunickaa Sadanand's son share her emotional story, watch

'Accept deal or pay the consequences': Donald Trump draws redlines for Hamas over hostage deal

Zelenskyy calls for sanctions against Russia after largest aerial assault, says, 'Statements must be backed by strong actions...'

US Open tennis 2025: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner for 6th Slam title and No. 1 ranking

Trump warns foreign companies to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid: 'Make nation not only productive, but...'

Former PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna gets THIS job in prison, will earn Rs...

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 wows skywatchers, first images of 'Blood Moon' surface

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha enters Salman Khan show as first wild card contestant

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged the US and Europe to increase economic pressure on Russia by imposing more sanctions and secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, including India. What and why did Scott Bessent say so?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Trump's tariff row: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hints at more tariffs to hit Russia, India, says 'if the US and EU do...'
    After US President Donald Trump plans to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for the US and Europe to exert additional economic pressure, claiming that it will collapse the Russian economy. The US Treasury chief hinted at more tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, which includes India, saying it could force President Vladimir Putin to go ahead with peace talks with Ukraine. 

    US Treasury Chief supports Trump's additional tariff on Russia

    "If the US and the (European Union) can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table," news agency Reuters quoted Bessent as saying on NBC's Meet the Press.

    Bessent vouched for the Trump administration and European partners to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "We need our European partners to follow us, because if the US and the EU do this together, we are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up versus how long can the Russian economy hold up?" he added.

    Also read: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues statement on 'complicated' India-US trade negotiations, says,' we'll come...'​

    When the US Treasury Chief called India, China 'bad actors'

    Earlier, Bessent had called India and China "bad actors" over their continued purchase of Russian oil, accusing them of supporting its war in Ukraine. "In this case, India hasn’t been acting responsibly. Buying Russian oil and profiting from it is essentially helping to fund the war, he had said. "This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanhai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and I think it's largely performative. I think at the end of the day, India is the most populous democracy in the world. Their values are much closer to ours and to China's than to Russia's. And look, these are bad actors ... India is fuelling the Russian war machine, China is fuelling the Russian war machine... I think at a point we and the allies are going to step up," he had said. 

    Also read: Donald Trump announces he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia, says...

    Trump's additional tariff on Russia

    US President Donald Trump on Sunday that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. When asked if he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia and punishing Putin, Trump said, "Yes, I am..." Meanwhile, the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensified as Russian forces launched a strike on government buildings in central Kyiv, housing Ukraine's cabinet. The attack sparked fires and resulted in at least three fatalities.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
    Read More
