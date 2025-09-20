Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Trump's new H-1B visa announcement: What are the rules for families of H-1B visa holders?

The US President Donald Trump-led administration, on Friday, i.e., September 19, announced a new rule pertaining to the H-1B visa, announcing it would ask tech firms to pay USD 100,000 per year to hire foreign workers. But what are the rules for the families of H-1B visa holders? Let's discuss.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:51 PM IST

Trump's new H-1B visa announcement: What are the rules for families of H-1B visa holders?
Representative Image (pexels.com)
The US President Donald Trump-led administration, on Friday, i.e., September 19, announced a new rule pertaining to the H-1B visa, announcing it would ask tech firms to pay USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs) per year to hire foreign workers. White House staff secretary Will Scharf stated that the H-1B non-immigrant visa is one of the "most abused visa" systems in the current immigration system of the States. 

He argued that the move aims to protect American workers; at the same time, it ensures companies have a pathway to hire "truly extraordinary people" and bring them to the United States. President Trump signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain non-immigrant workers’.

According to the proclamation, “The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State shall coordinate to take all necessary and appropriate action to implement this proclamation and to deny entry to the United States to any H-1B nonimmigrant for whom the prospective employer has not made the payment described in section 1 of this proclamation.”

Rules for families of the H-1B visa holders 

President Trump's sudden decision to hike the fees for H-1B visa holders has impacted many families. It is, therefore, important to deep dive into the details of what the fresh rules entail and how it is going to affect the families of the visa holders. 

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, “Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age may seek admission in the H-4 nonimmigrant classification. Certain H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B nonimmigrants can file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, as long as the H-1B nonimmigrant has already started the process of seeking employment-based lawful permanent resident status.”

This implies that families of H-1B visa holders can come to the United States on H-4 visas, granted to the spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 of an H-1B worker. It also means that their stay in the country is directly linked to the status of an H-1B holder, i.e., if the worker loses their job, the legal stay of their families also ceases to exist. 

Although H-4 family members are allowed to study full-time or part-time freely, they can work only if the H-1B worker has reached a stage in the green card process, such as an approved I-140 petition. However, children on an H-4 visa are not allowed to work.

