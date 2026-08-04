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Trump's new forced-labour tariffs on India and other countries hit legal roadblock: Explained

In July, the Trump administration imposed new 10% to 12.5% tariffs on imports from 60 economies, covering nearly 99.4% of US imports, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Trump's new forced-labour tariffs on India and other countries hit legal roadblock: Explained
Trump's new forced-labour tariffs on India and other countries hit legal roadblock: Explained
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A group of 25 ​Democratic-led US states filed a lawsuit on Monday challenging Donald Trump's latest tariff push on goods from 60 trading partners, including India. The lawsuit, filed in the US Court of International Trade in New York, argued that the Trump administration exceeds its legal authority to tax imports despite a series of court rulings over similar measures. 

25 Democratic-led US states challenge Trump's latest tariffs

The latest round of tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, took effect last month under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, citing allegations that they were not doing enough to stop the export of goods ​produced with forced labour. The tariffs went into effect just as a previous 10% global tariff expired.

The states that sued, including Oregon and New ​York, all have Democratic attorneys general or governors. "Despite losing every step of the way, Trump is trying yet again to inflict more chaos on working families and homegrown Oregon businesses," Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a statement.

According to the lawsuit, Trump is attempting to revive sweeping import taxes that courts have already ruled unlawful by relying on a different legal justification. Section 301 has historically been used to target specific countries or industries accused of unfair trade practices, and the administration is using forced labour as a pretext to reimpose tariffs already struck down by the courts.

The White House defended Trump's latest tariffs, with spokesperson Kush Desai calling them a lawful response to countries that fail to curb imports made with forced labour. The tariffs were imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, after courts ruled that Trump's earlier tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were unlawful. While the administration argues the new measures target unfair trade practices.

However, several US states and small businesses contend the sweeping import taxes are unprecedented under Section 301 and are unlikely to address forced labour effectively.

What is Trump's latest tariff on goods produced with forced labour?

In July, the Trump administration imposed new 10% to 12.5% tariffs on imports from 60 economies, covering nearly 99.4% of US imports, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The administration says the duties target countries that fail to effectively prevent imports made with forced labour, replacing the temporary 10% global tariff that expired in July 2026.

Countries including India, the UK, Argentina, and Pakistan face a 10% tariff, while others are subject to 12.5%. 

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