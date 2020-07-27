Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O`Brien tests positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O`Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the highest-ranking official in the country to contract the virus.

"There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," according to a statement circulated by the White House on Monday.

"He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," it added.

It was not known how or where he may have contracted the disease. O`Brien recently travelled to France for a meeting with European officials and also visited Arizona which is reporting high number of coronavirus cases daily.

According to reports Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials are routinely tested for COVID-19.

Earlier, Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller, who is married to Trump's Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, was also found to be infected with the coronavirus in May.