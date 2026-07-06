FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Odyssey: Tom Holland believed Christopher Nolan hated his performance, thought 'I was totally sh*tting the bed'

The Odyssey: Tom Holland believed Christopher Nolan hated his performance

E20 rollout faces consumer pushback, experts suggest road ahead

E20 rollout faces consumer pushback, experts suggest road ahead

'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners condemn Donald Trump, Netanyahu; Chant anti-US, Israel slogans during Ali Khamenei's funeral

'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners chant anti-US slogans at funeral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners condemn Donald Trump, Netanyahu; Chant anti-US, Israel slogans during Ali Khamenei's funeral

Mourners attending the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday carried banners and placards calling for the death of US President Donald Trump.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners condemn Donald Trump, Netanyahu; Chant anti-US, Israel slogans during Ali Khamenei's funeral
Mourners at Ali Khamenei funeral chanted 'Kill Trump' slogans (Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mourners attending the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday carried banners and placards calling for the death of US President Donald Trump, as reported by Al Jazeera. 

Mourners chant anti-US, Israel slogans

Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet depicted running through the word "Trump". Other mourners carried placards featuring images of the US Vice President J D Vance, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside the words, "There will be blood."  

ANI 20260706082231

According to Euronews, the funeral ceremony also featured inflammatory remarks from eulogist Mohammad Rasouli, who called for Trump's death while addressing mourners before prayers over Khamenei's body on Sunday. 

"Why shouldn't we kill the one who killed my Imam and my Leader?" Rasouli said. "It is a disgrace for us if we do not kill your killer," he added. Euronews reported that posters and slogans supporting the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also visible around the ceremony. During his address, Rasouli urged attendees to chant "death to America" and "death to Israel," and declared that "Trump's killing is our duty." He was met with applause after asking the crowd, when he said, "Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?"

Donald Trump make 'one shot' remark

The developments come as US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that Washington can liquidate the surviving Iranian leadership with "one shot" if it desired, pointing to the congregation of top Iranian officials attending the week-long state funeral for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life in joint US-Israeli air strikes on February 28. 

The US President, however, noted that Washington is not prepared to take such a step, maintaining that it intends to keep the diplomatic channels open with Tehran."They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said in an interview with Axios.

Iran's state broadcaster Press TV reported that the funeral procession for the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, began on Monday morning in Tehran and is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours as mourners line the route, "the largest public gathering in the country's modern history." 

According to Press TV, the procession began at 6 am (local time) from Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, where Khamenei's body had lain in state for the past two days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Odyssey: Tom Holland believed Christopher Nolan hated his performance, thought 'I was totally sh*tting the bed'
The Odyssey: Tom Holland believed Christopher Nolan hated his performance
E20 rollout faces consumer pushback, experts suggest road ahead
E20 rollout faces consumer pushback, experts suggest road ahead
'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners condemn Donald Trump, Netanyahu; Chant anti-US, Israel slogans during Ali Khamenei's funeral
'Trump's killing is our duty': Mourners chant anti-US slogans at funeral
NIA names Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed as mastermind in Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet
NIA names Hafiz Saeed as mastermind behind Pahalgam terror attack
Alliance: Sohail Khan admits earning 'new friend for lifetime' in Kunal Kemmu's show; it's not Kushal Tandon, Dolly Javed, Rivaa Kishan, but...
Alliance: Sohail Khan earns a 'new friend for lifetime' in Kunal Kemmu's show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement