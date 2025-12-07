Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 06:42 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

The White House on Saturday highlighted fresh momentum behind its immigration agenda, tying employment-related restrictions to its broader "America First" policy framework.In a post on X, the White House wrote, "AMERICA FIRST."It added, "President Trump is cracking down on work permits and tightening the vetting process.

"In line with this approach, the US government has rolled out enhanced screening requirements for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents, introducing mandatory social media checks from December 15.Under the new guidelines, applicants must change their social media accounts to a "public" setting so officials can review online activity as part of the visa assessment process.

In an order issued Wednesday, the US State Department said, "To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public'. "The department reiterated that obtaining a visa to enter the United States is "a privilege and not a right", noting, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision."It said consular officers would rely on all available information to determine admissibility and assess security risks.It further noted that the United States "must be vigilant" to ensure that visa applicants do not intend to cause harm.

The announcement has sparked concern among Indian nationals, who represent one of the largest groups of H-1B workers in the United States.The policy shift follows other immigration-related steps under President Donald Trump's administration, including efforts to address alleged misuse of the H-1B programme frequently utilised by US technology companies.Earlier in September, Trump issued a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, levying a one-time fee of USD 100,000 on new H-1B visa applications -- a move likely to affect Indian professionals seeking employment in the US.In another development, Washington has temporarily halted the processing of Green Card, citizenship and other immigration applications for nationals belonging to 19 "countries of concern" after a shooting incident involving an Afghan citizen.

A US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) memorandum issued Tuesday directs officials to "place on hold" all asylum claims pending further review.The action was taken after a shooting in Washington DC that resulted in the death of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and left US Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, 24, critically injured.The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lakanwal, reportedly arrived in the United States through Operation Allies Welcome, a programme set up for Afghan nationals following the 2021 Taliban takeover.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

