Trump’s H-1B visa curbs not targeting India, says Marco Rubio; calls policy ‘global’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Trump administration's H-1B visa restrictions are not aimed at India, stressing that the immigration changes apply globally.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the Trump administration's H-1B visa restrictions are not specifically targeting Indians, even though Indian professionals are likely to be significantly affected. He said that the country is prioritising American workers and national interests as it overhauls its immigration system.

What did Marco Rubio say?

"It's not one that's built on India. It's not one that's focused on India," Rubio said, referring to the changes in immigration laws. He acknowledged that the restrictions would affect Indian professionals seeking employment in the US, as well as American businesses looking to hire them. "It happens to impact Indians who want to come to the United States and work and that our businesses are trying to bring in, but it's not geared towards India. It is global," the top Trump official specified.

His argument is that the US immigration system has problems involving alleged fraud and misuse. According to him, some companies have used business-related immigration programmes in ways the administration believes disadvantage American workers. Therefore, the US wants stricter rules for foreign workers from all countries, not just India. He said Indians may be disproportionately affected because many Indian professionals work in the US, particularly in the technology sector.

Why are Indians particularly concerned?

The H-1B visa allows US employers to hire foreign professionals for specialised jobs, including roles in technology, engineering and other skilled occupations. Indian nationals account for a substantial proportion of H-1B visa holders. Consequently, any tightening of the programme can have a significant impact on Indian professionals and IT companies. For example, an Indian software engineer hoping to work in the US could face greater costs, stricter scrutiny or a lower chance of securing a visa, depending on the applicable rules.

What does this mean for India-US relations?

The remarks come at a time when India and the US are trying to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, energy and defence. However, immigration restrictions remain a potential source of friction because Indian IT companies and professionals depend significantly on access to the US market.

Rubio's message is that disagreements over immigration should not be seen as hostility toward India. He believes both countries can manage these differences through their broader bilateral relationship.