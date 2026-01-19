Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list

Under the draft charter, any country that pledges $1 billion gets a permanent seat, while others can join for a three‑year term. Check full list of leaders invited to join the 'Board of Peace' on Gaza so far —

US President Donald Trump has rolled out a high‑profile “Board of Peace,” inviting leaders from about 60 nations to form a new international body focused on stabilising conflict zones, especially in the Gaza Strip. Under the draft charter, any country that pledges $1 billion gets a permanent seat, while others can join for a three‑year term. Supporters say the money will go straight to reconstruction projects and will keep the organisation lean, avoiding the “bureaucratic bloat” that often hampers traditional institutions.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he has formed the “Board of Peace,” a committee he will chair, with seven other members tasked with overseeing governance and reconstruction in post‑war Gaza. He described the board as “the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place.” He said, “It is my Great Honour to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” Trump said.

Full list of leaders invited to join the Board of Peace on Gaza so far —

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Argentine President Javier Milei

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena

Romanian President Nicusor Dan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan



Core members of the Gaza Board of Peace?