FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul

Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case

We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list

This pvt bank loses Rs 22567 crore in one day as shares fall over 2% post Q3 earnings, not Axis, HDFC

Pakistan copies India as PSL adopts IPL's 18-year-old rule, announces major change for 2026 season

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers late actor in emotional post: 'I smiled a lot as you were there'

Delhi’s RK Puram gets Rs 100‑crore facelift: Roads, parks and community spaces set for major upgrade

Why did India warn Poland against Pakistan? Seeks stronger ties amid raging Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you ne

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul

Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list

Under the draft charter, any country that pledges $1 billion gets a permanent seat, while others can join for a three‑year term. Check full list of leaders invited to join the 'Board of Peace' on Gaza so far —

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has rolled out a high‑profile “Board of Peace,” inviting leaders from about 60 nations to form a new international body focused on stabilising conflict zones, especially in the Gaza Strip. Under the draft charter, any country that pledges $1 billion gets a permanent seat, while others can join for a three‑year term. Supporters say the money will go straight to reconstruction projects and will keep the organisation lean, avoiding the “bureaucratic bloat” that often hampers traditional institutions. 

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he has formed the “Board of Peace,” a committee he will chair, with seven other members tasked with overseeing governance and reconstruction in post‑war Gaza. He described the board as “the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place.” He said, “It is my Great Honour to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” Trump said.

Full list of leaders invited to join the Board of Peace on Gaza so far —

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama
  • Argentine President Javier Milei
  • Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
  • Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides
  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
  • Jordanian King Abdullah II
  • Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
  • Paraguayan President Santiago Pena
  • Romanian President Nicusor Dan
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan


Core members of the Gaza Board of Peace?

  • US President Donald Trump, chair
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
  • Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's special negotiator
  • Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law
  • Tony Blair, former UK prime minister
  • Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier
  • Ajay Banga, World Bank president
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know
India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you ne
Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul
Many feared dead, injured after massive fire at hotel in Central Kabul
Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case
Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's tragic death
We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy
We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy
Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion‑seat club, check full list
Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace': Modi, Meloni, Sharif among invitees to $1 billion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement