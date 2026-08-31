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Trump’s fresh warning to Canada: ‘Move your companies to the US’

The latest statements mark another escalation in the trade rhetoric between the two North American neighbours as both sides seek to protect their domestic industries and respond to the economic impact of the tariff measures.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 07:09 AM IST

Trump’s fresh warning to Canada: ‘Move your companies to the US’
Trump’s fresh warning to Canada: ‘Move your companies to the US’ (Source: ANI)
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US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Canada following a breakdown in trade negotiations, labelling the northern neighbour "one of the worst abusers" and urging Canadian companies to relocate their operations to the United States to avoid tariffs.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, President Trump credited his tariff policies with rescuing the domestic automotive sector and singled out Canada for unfair trade practices."When I announced that I was running in the 2024 Presidential Election, right at the beginning, Ford was getting ready to close their Big Factory, in Detroit. Then, because I was leading in the Polls, they figured they would leave it open a little longer to see what happened. Now it's running 24/7, and it's one of the most profitable Car Plants in the World!" Trump said.

He said there were "many other examples" involving Ford, General Motors and other companies, adding that he had "revived, and indeed saved, the Automobile Business" in the US. I've revived, and indeed saved, the Automobile Business in our America."

Trump added, "That's because of what I've done with TARIFFS. One of the Worst Abusers is Canada. I don't want Canadian cars, I don't want Canadian parts, I don't want Canadian anything. They've been ripping us off for decades, and it's going to stop."

Trump further accused previous US administrations of failing to take a tough stance against Ottawa, drawing parallels to his administration's foreign policy approaches, saying, "This should have happened long ago with other Presidents, just as stopping Iran should have happened long ago."He also objected to what he described as Canada's expectations of being treated like a US state.

"They want to be treated like a State, but they aren't one. I deal with the Leadership of many Countries, but I find Canada to be the worst. They are entitled no longer!" Trump said.

Upping the pressure on Canadian industry, President Trump called on businesses based in Canada to move across the border to evade trade penalties."Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately," Trump said.

"Many of them are Companies that moved out years ago due to stupid US Leadership. When you move back, there are no TARIFFS!" he added. Trump's remarks come amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa, with the two sides taking opposing positions over US tariff measures.

The latest statements mark another escalation in the trade rhetoric between the two North American neighbours as both sides seek to protect their domestic industries and respond to the economic impact of the tariff measures.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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