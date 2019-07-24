Trump's comments rile Afghans

The Afghan government has taken a strong exception to comments by US President Donald Trump that if he wanted to win the war in Afghanistan, the country "would be wiped off the face of the Earth... literally, in 10 days."

In a statement, Ashraf Ghani's government called for "clarification on the US President’s statements" during the press interaction he made while sitting alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Afghan government said while it supports the "US efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan", it "underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan’s fate in absence of the Afghan leadership."

Comments by Kabul come even as US Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul as talks on Afghan peace process gain pace.

While the US has been engaging with regional countries and Taliban on the peace process, it is Islamabad's support to terrorist, that is causing concern in Kabul.

Ahead of Pak Prime Minister's visit to the US, Afghan intelligence agency-- National Directorate of Security or NDS - had released audio proof that Kandahar terror attack that killed 12 people was organised and directed from Chaman from Pakistan.