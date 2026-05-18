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Trump’s AI war blitz on Iran: Missiles, Space Force and ‘Kill Button’ posts flood Truth Social

Donald Trump launched an online attack on Iran by posting AI-generated images of missile strikes on Iranian boats, outer space warfare, and an American flag over Iran on his Truth Social. In just few hours, Trump shared more than 20 images, in what has been the most threatening escalation of US.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Trump’s AI war blitz on Iran: Missiles, Space Force and ‘Kill Button’ posts flood Truth Social
From missile strikes to Space Force: Trump’s AI-generated Iran attack posts spark outrage
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The US-Iran conflict over issues of Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s enriched uranium and many others persists as both sides have been refusing to move ahead to end the war. In such a scenario, US President Donald Trump launched an online attack on Iran by posting AI-generated images of missile strikes on Iranian boats, outer space warfare, and an American flag over Iran on his Truth Social.  

Donald Trump’s AI attack on Iran 

In just few hours, Trump shared more than 20 images, in what has been the most threatening escalation of US military action over Iran. One of the images posted by the US President showed a map of Iran with an American flag overlaid on it, and arrows pointed towards the Islamic republic from all sides. 

Another image featured a US drone striking Iranian fast boats alongside the caption: “BYE BYE, Fast boats”. 

In a video that he posted, he showed a US warship attacking an Iranian plane and placed himself on the side. In the five-second video, Trump is seen tapping on a table, showing himself as if he’s typing on a computer, and saying, “ba ba ba ba... fire, boom.” 

In another image, he depicted himself in outer space showing himself below the title “Space Force” and surrounded by satellites while he is overseeing missile strikes from orbit. In yet another image, he is seen pushing a big red button or kill button on a spacecraft, showing multiple screens in the background and missile strikes and what appears to be a nuclear blast. 

The social media blitz quickly expanded into more surreal territory, with Trump sharing numerous AI-generated graphics. One image positioned him against a backdrop of American flags and eagles, while another depicted the US President commanding a sci-fi outer space conflict zone, complete with simulated global explosions. He also uploaded an image featuring himself flanked by a futuristic robotic army, complete with an emblem overhead reading ‘United States Space Force’. 

Turning his focus towards his domestic political rivals, Trump shared a comparative photo collage targeting former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The graphic juxtaposed Iranian vessels operating freely on the water's surface under the label 'Obama/Biden' against an image of decimated Iranian boats submerged underwater, branded with the name 'Trump'. 

The digital barrage followed a stern warning from the US President, who cautioned Tehran that time was running out to secure a ceasefire agreement. Although the US President refrained from adding further commentary to the media files, observers noted that the collective posts signalled a heightened threat of American military intervention. The digital salvo comes as Washington and Tehran struggle to find common ground during indirect peace negotiations.

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