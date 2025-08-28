Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in, says, 'India, you are getting...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Viral Video: Japan's Mt Shinmoedake erupts again, volcano spewing ash 5.5 km in sky, WATCH

Anurag Kashyap reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Nishaanchi: 'He got two big films with Dharma, then...'

Exclusive | Naveen Kasturia on Salakaar, breaking the stereotype from comedy, facing rejection in film industry: 'There have been times when..'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama breaks down after ugly argument with Abhishek Bajaj for..., calls Gaurav Khanna 'narcissist' due to his...

Will Asim Munir drag Donald Trump to Balochistan, luring him with rare earth minerals? Will it be another Afghanistan for US?

Who is Danish Malewar? 21-year-old Vidarbha batter outshines skipper Rajat Patidar in Duleep Trophy 2025

‘This hurts to watch’: Internet slams new way of eating pani puri with spoon, fork, WATCH viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15: 'We were both completely...'

Shamita Shetty reveals why she broke up with Raqesh Bapat after Bigg Boss 15

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral

Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in, says, 'India, you are getting...'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been targeting India for its crude oil purchase from Russia, has made yet another bizarre claim amid India's thaw with neighbour China. Let's discuss in details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in, says, 'India, you are getting...'
File Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been targeting India for its crude oil purchase from Russia, has made yet another bizarre claim amid India's thaw with neighbour China, saying, "it is getting in bed with authoritarians”. Navarro described China as "authoritarian", claiming it "invaded Aksai Chin and all of India's territory". 

"India, you are getting in bed with authoritarians. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!” Peter Navarro told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Wednesday, i.e., August 27. 

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Navarro alleged that the Ukraine conflict is "Modi's war", as he accused India of fueling the conflict by purchasing crude oil from Russia. He said that the "road to peace" directly runs "right through New Delhi".  Navarro, who serves as President Donald Trump’s senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, claimed that “India is helping feed the Russian war machine”.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India's high tariffs cost us jobs and factories and income and higher wages, and then the taxpayers lose, because we got to fund Modi's war,” Navarro said.

ALSO READ | As 50 percent tariffs take effect, Donald Trump's advisor warns India, says, 'If the Indians don't...'

PM Modi's visit to China 

Navarro's comments come as PM Narendra Modi is set to visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31 and September 1. This is Modi's first visit to China since 2018 and also his first since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The ties between India and China are witnessing a thaw after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on the two countries. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'
Alia loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, warns legal action
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event, on ventilator
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav suffers cardiac arrest during Kochi event
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequ
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE