Trump's adviser's bizarre claim against India as 50 percent tariffs kick in, says, 'India, you are getting...'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been targeting India for its crude oil purchase from Russia, has made yet another bizarre claim amid India's thaw with neighbour China, saying, "it is getting in bed with authoritarians”. Navarro described China as "authoritarian", claiming it "invaded Aksai Chin and all of India's territory".

"India, you are getting in bed with authoritarians. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!” Peter Navarro told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Wednesday, i.e., August 27.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Navarro alleged that the Ukraine conflict is "Modi's war", as he accused India of fueling the conflict by purchasing crude oil from Russia. He said that the "road to peace" directly runs "right through New Delhi". Navarro, who serves as President Donald Trump’s senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, claimed that “India is helping feed the Russian war machine”.

“Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. The consumers and businesses and everything lose, and workers lose because India's high tariffs cost us jobs and factories and income and higher wages, and then the taxpayers lose, because we got to fund Modi's war,” Navarro said.

PM Modi's visit to China

Navarro's comments come as PM Narendra Modi is set to visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31 and September 1. This is Modi's first visit to China since 2018 and also his first since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The ties between India and China are witnessing a thaw after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on the two countries.