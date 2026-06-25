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Trump seeks $87.6bn, Democrats fire back: ‘Blank check’ and ‘Hell no’; What’s in funding request?

Of the $67bn for the Defence Department, $21bn is for weapons and ammo, $17.3bn is for daily war costs, and $21.1bn is for secret programs, according to Al Jazeera reports.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

Trump seeks $87.6bn, Democrats fire back: ‘Blank check’ and ‘Hell no’; What’s in funding request?
Donald Trumo requests for $87.6bn fund(Representative image)
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Democrats have opposed the White House funding request of $87.6bn, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it a “blank check” for a “disastrous war of choice” in Iran. 

Trump's request for a $87.6 bn fund, Democrats react

Senator Patty Murray, top Democrat on Senate Appropriations, said she’ll review the $87.6bn request to protect troops but won’t “rubber-stamp tens of billions more for this disastrous war of choice.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal rejected it outright with an “absolute HELL NO,” blaming Trump’s costly Iran war for the bill, according to Al Jazeera reports. 

In a post on X, Schumer wrote, "President Trump is asking taxpayers to clean up his messes, to the tune of $87.6 billion. After dragging America into a reckless war, he now wants Congress to hand him tens of billions more to paper over the damage, while families are still paying higher prices.  We should be lowering costs for the American people, not writing another blank check for Trump."

Sen. Patty Murray called the $87.6bn proposal an attempt to sneak “tens of billions for unrelated Pentagon priorities” that belong in the annual budget.

However, Republicans Tom Cole and Ken Calvert backed it, saying “our defence strength must be maintained, not merely demonstrated.” 

What’s in the funding request?

The Trump administration asked Congress for $87.6bn in extra spending, with around $67bn earmarked for the US-Israel war on Iran, as per Al Jazeera reports. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought sent the request to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday, calling it “important and urgent.”

Of the $67bn for the Defence Department, $21bn is for weapons and ammo, $17.3bn is for daily war costs, and $21.1bn is for secret programs, according to Al Jazeera reports.

This is on top of the $150bn Congress already gave the military last year in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” 

Most of the Department of Defence portion covers personnel, readiness, and rebuilding weapons stocks. It’s smaller than the Pentagon’s earlier $200bn supplemental ask. Since Congress just passed a war powers resolution telling Trump to stop military action against Iran or get legislative approval, the passage remains uncertain.

Four Senate Republicans, including Murkowski, Collins, Cassidy, and Rand Paul, broke ranks to vote with Democrats. Two others didn’t vote. The GOP split reflects public opinion; an Ipsos/Reuters poll found only 24% of Americans think the war is worth the cost. The divide split into a Senate GOP luncheon where Trump criticised war powers, backers. Sen. Bill Cassidy confronted him, saying objectives haven’t been met after four months as opposed to the promised four weeks, and vowed to keep backing war powers votes until Congress gets a full briefing.

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