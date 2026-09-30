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Trump renames AI as ‘Super Intelligence’: US government to use ‘SI’ instead

US President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to replace ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘AI’ with ‘Super Intelligence’ and ‘SI’ in official communications.

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DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

Trump renames AI as ‘Super Intelligence’: US government to use ‘SI’ instead
Trump renames AI as ‘Super Intelligence’: US government to use ‘SI’ instead (Representative image/ANI)
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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) signed an executive order formally directing the federal government to replace the terms "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI" across all executive branch operations.

The order, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," establishes that the US government will no longer recognise or use Artificial Intelligence or AI as terminology in official settings to the maximum extent permitted by law. "It is therefore the policy of my Administration that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the executive branch shall use the terms 'Super Intelligence' and 'SI' in place of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' and will not acknowledge the usage of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' in any applicable setting," the executive order stated.

Under the implementation guidelines, all federal executive departments and agencies are mandated to transition to "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in their official correspondence, public communications, digital websites, reports, and administrative policy documents. The directive clarifies that the order will not retroactively alter previously issued regulations, existing government contracts, grants, or historical archival records.

Explaining the rationale behind the reclassification, the order noted that the technological capabilities engineered by American developers have far outgrown the original 70-year-old framework of "artificial intelligence."

"The capabilities of today’s frontier systems do much more than imitate or automate discrete aspects of human intelligence. They increasingly amplify human ingenuity and unlock new forms of creativity, empowering Americans to achieve what was previously impossible across science, medicine, and nearly every other domain of human endeavour," the order stated, adding that the terminology used by the state must reflect these capabilities.

Under the order, the administration temporarily applies the existing statutory definition of artificial intelligence under Title 15 of the United States Code to "Super Intelligence."Additionally, the directive sets a 60-day deadline for the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) to submit proposed legislative language to Congress to establish an updated federal statutory definition of "Super Intelligence" and recommend conforming amendments to existing US laws.

Earlier, President Trump hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with top technology executives—including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others—where he framed the technological leap as an unprecedented era for humanity.

Emphasising the scale of the sector, Trump had stated: "It is the biggest thing there is — maybe the biggest thing there's ever been. It's much bigger than the Internet. This is unbelievable growth for our country — and we have all of them."Following the meeting, tech leaders and administration officials briefed reporters on a White House Accord focused on developing Super Intelligence safely.

Commenting on the initiative, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "We want to give the American people and our customers confidence that the technology works in the way we intended."Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei underlined the need for collaborative execution, stating: "We all need to work together to make sure that we can win and we can win safely. If we do this right, if we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely."Highlighting the defense and intelligence dimensions of the discussions, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton noted: "The consensus today around that national security issue was being a leader in America in AI is the most important thing for national security."

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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