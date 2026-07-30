Trump reacts to Russia Sanctions Bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, seeks power to target Iran too

Trump has called on lawmakers to modify a newly passed Russia sanctions bill to accord him sweeping authority, a move that threatens to delay the passage of the legislation as it moves to the House of Representatives.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wants the Russia sanctions bill passed by the Senate to be modified to also give him the power to impose tariffs on Iran, not just Russia. The bill, authored by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, could impose tariffs of up to 100% on India and 4 other countries for buying Russian oil.

Trump reacts to Bill that threatens 100% tariff on India

The US president, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said lawmakers should revise the Russia sanctions bill to broaden his authority to impose tariffs on Iran. He has called on lawmakers to modify a newly passed Russia sanctions bill to accord him sweeping authority, a move that threatens to delay the passage of the legislation as it moves to the House of Representatives. "It shouldn't be necessary, to be honest. But if it's necessary, I'd like them to add Iran as tariffs, not just as sanctions. I think that's important; that's what Lindsey wanted," he said.

What is this bill? Which countries will be affected?

The bipartisan Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 would empower the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from major purchasers of Russian energy. The new bill was introduced in the US Senate and aims to increase pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war. The bill targets countries buying Russian oil, gas and uranium, while proposing up to 100% tariffs on imports from those countries. US senators have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump on the revised bill.

The bill is still under discussion and has not become law yet. The Senate voted 86-12 to invoke cloture, a procedural step that ends debate and allows legislation to proceed to a final vote. Since only a simple majority is required for passage in the 100-member Senate, the bill is widely expected to be approved, according to a Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) analysis.

Under the current draft, the US president is empowered to levy tariffs reaching up to 100 per cent against the top five importers of Russian energy and military goods, as well as nations assisting Moscow in circumventing sanctions. The provision predominantly affects China, India, and Southeast Asian states, while additionally placing a 500 per cent tariff on all Russian imports into the US.

According to a report by The Hill, trade volumes between Washington and Tehran remain minimal, with US imports of Iranian goods standing at USD 1.4 million in 2025. In comparison, US imports from Russia reached USD 3.8 billion during the same period.

How can India be affected?

The proposed US bill could complicate India-US relations by reimposing pressure over New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. The US had earlier imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods in August 2025, but later granted a waiver during the 2026 global energy crisis, allowing India to resume Russian crude imports, which subsequently surged to record levels.

If enacted, the bill could disrupt ongoing India-US trade negotiations aimed at lowering tariffs on Indian exports and create uncertainty as the current temporary 15% US tariff on Indian goods is set to expire on July 24.

(With inputs from agencies)