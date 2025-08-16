'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'

Trump Putin summit in Alaska: The talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump remained progressive to some extent, however, the stances of the two leaders were clear. Putin said Russia is 'interested' in ending war but with conditions.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 06:14 AM IST

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska to discuss ending war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meeting in Alaska: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met in Alaska on Friday (local time: 5:25 pm) for a high-level summit that continued for three hours and saw the leaders of the world’s two most powerful countries discuss one of the most significant points in recent geopolitical history, the Russia-Ukraine war. At the top of the agenda was the ceasefire in Ukraine. The meeting saw Donald Trump emphasising the ceasefire and Putin making efforts to sway the talks in his favour.

Putin says Russia 'interested' in ending war

The Russian President, while saying that the country is “interested” in ending the Ukraine war, argued that first, the “root cause must be eliminated.” During the joint press conference regarding the Trump-Putin Alaska meet, Putin said, “We are sincerely interested in ending the conflict. But all root causes must be eliminated, and all of Russia's concerns must be taken into account.” He also added, “I agree with Trump that Ukraine's security must be ensured.”

After three long years of war in Ukraine, the USA and Russia have held such high-level talks. The two leaders also planned to hold a joint news conference in a consolidated effort to end the war. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other officials, were also present. The fact that the two leaders had not moved on to their expanded bilateral luncheon after an hour and a half was also a sign that Trump, at least so far, did not feel compelled to "walk," as he had earlier promised to do if the talks were going south, as per CNN.

Putin remains silent on question of ceasefire

During the talks, Putin praised Trump’s efforts to mediate the situation; however, he did not flinch a little, and though he did not reject any proposals or plans, had a strict stature without any signs of compromise. Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to respond to questions about the conflict in Ukraine, CNN reported.

Before he met with US President Donald Trump and top aides, members of the press pool shouted questions at Putin about the possibility of a ceasefire. He was seen mouthing and shouting something in their direction, but it was unclear what he said, according to CNN.

