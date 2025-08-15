Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?

17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him
CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...
J-K cloudburst Latest Update: Death toll rises to 60 in Kishtwar, rescue operation underway as 500 feared trapped
This blockbuster, made for Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office, gave Bollywood three superstars, all of whom died within 4 years of each other, they are..., film was..
50 Years of Sholay: From Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha; actors who were replaced from Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan's classic
Aishwarya Rai was removed from THIS film after director accused her of 'hiding' pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor played lead role, movie flopped at box office, earned only Rs...
79th Independence Day: What is Sudarshan Chakra that PM Modi promises to unveil by 2035? How will it destroy Pakistan's missiles?
Virat Kohli's post for Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day goes viral, star cricketer says 'we smile in freedom because...'
From royal gift from King of Bhutan to now Indian icon: The story of Jeep Wagoneer at Red Fort as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day
Will PCB drop Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan for 2025 Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far
WORLD
United States President Donald Trump is all set for a high-stake meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end three-year-long war in Ukraine, as the whole world watches the two global leaders coming together for "peace talks".
United States President Donald Trump is all set for a high-stake meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end three-year-long war in Ukraine, as the whole world watches the two global leaders coming together for "peace talks". The Alaska meet is the latest in Trump's numerous, but so far unproductive, attempts to halt war between Russia and Ukraine.
Moreover, Trump has proved to be unsuccessful on personal levels, given it was one of his poll promises to end war in Ukraine "within 24 hours of taking office." According to a report by AlJazeera, it also marks the first time in a decade that Putin will visit the US, as well as the first-ever visit of a Russian leader to Alaska.
Previously, Trump warned Russia of "very severe consequences" if it doesn't stop the ongoing hostilties in Ukraine post-Alaska meet. Here's everything you need to know about the grand meet-up.
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet at the US military's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The timing is scheduled for about 11:30 a.m. Alaska time (1:00 a.m. IST). However, as per media reports, this could change.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev will accompany Putin. However, it remains unclear who will accompany Trump from the US side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be attending the meeting. Earlier, Trump said he hoped that he could facilitate a "quick second meeting" involving the Ukrainian President. "I would say that tomorrow, all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly. I'd like to see it actually happen, maybe in Alaska".
Trump hoped that Putin and Zelenskyy will make peace and stop the war.
ALSO READ | 'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
ALSO READ | Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'
Alaska, which is located northwest of the US mainland, is the closest point at which Russia and the United States are neighbours. The US state is closer to Russia than it is to the US mainland. On the Russian side, it is closest to the autonomous Chukotka district, as per a report by AlJazeera.
The two world leaders will discuss a common ground for a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow currently controlling about 19 percent of Ukrainian land across Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and small parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk provinces.
Ukraine, too, controlled Russia's Kursk region from August 2024 but has since lost most of the territory, AlJazeera reports.