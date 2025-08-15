Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?

United States President Donald Trump is all set for a high-stake meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end three-year-long war in Ukraine, as the whole world watches the two global leaders coming together for "peace talks".

United States President Donald Trump is all set for a high-stake meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to end three-year-long war in Ukraine, as the whole world watches the two global leaders coming together for "peace talks". The Alaska meet is the latest in Trump's numerous, but so far unproductive, attempts to halt war between Russia and Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump has proved to be unsuccessful on personal levels, given it was one of his poll promises to end war in Ukraine "within 24 hours of taking office." According to a report by AlJazeera, it also marks the first time in a decade that Putin will visit the US, as well as the first-ever visit of a Russian leader to Alaska.

Previously, Trump warned Russia of "very severe consequences" if it doesn't stop the ongoing hostilties in Ukraine post-Alaska meet. Here's everything you need to know about the grand meet-up.

When and where Trump and Putin are meeting?

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet at the US military's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The timing is scheduled for about 11:30 a.m. Alaska time (1:00 a.m. IST). However, as per media reports, this could change.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev will accompany Putin. However, it remains unclear who will accompany Trump from the US side.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be attending the meeting. Earlier, Trump said he hoped that he could facilitate a "quick second meeting" involving the Ukrainian President. "I would say that tomorrow, all I want to do is set the table for the next meeting, which should happen shortly. I'd like to see it actually happen, maybe in Alaska".

Trump hoped that Putin and Zelenskyy will make peace and stop the war.

ALSO READ | 'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President

ALSO READ | Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'

Why Alaska?

Alaska, which is located northwest of the US mainland, is the closest point at which Russia and the United States are neighbours. The US state is closer to Russia than it is to the US mainland. On the Russian side, it is closest to the autonomous Chukotka district, as per a report by AlJazeera.

What is the agenda of the meeting?

The two world leaders will discuss a common ground for a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with Moscow currently controlling about 19 percent of Ukrainian land across Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson and small parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk provinces.

Ukraine, too, controlled Russia's Kursk region from August 2024 but has since lost most of the territory, AlJazeera reports.