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Trump praises Hegseth with 'A Plus Plus Plus grade’ as Pentagon chief faces impeachment calls

US President Donald Trump made an unusual remark while praising Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, while also taking aim at a Republican lawmaker.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

Trump praises Hegseth with 'A Plus Plus Plus grade’ as Pentagon chief faces impeachment calls
Trump gives Hegseth an 'A Plus Plus Plus' grade. (AI-Generated)
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US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and given him an 'A Plus Plus Plus' rating while defending himself against a Republican-led impeachment effort. Taking to his Social Truth handle, Trump extended his support to Hegseth and wrote, ''Pete Hegseth gets an 'A' PLUS PLUS PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!''

Why has Thomas Massie introduced impeachment resolution against Hegseth?

For those unversed, Massie - a Republican representative from Kentucky - introduced a privileged resolution containing eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. The resolution primarily accuses the Defence Secretary of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Act by conducting military operations against Iran without congressional authorisation.

The resolution also cites unauthorised operations in Yemen and the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Hegseth calls impeachment effort a 'political spectacle'

Meanwhile, during his Pentagon press conference, Hegseth rejected the impeachment resolution and defended military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela. ''What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,'' Hegseth said.

''Time for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this President, this country and, most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it. It's a farce, and it's a stunt, and everybody knows it. As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, everyone was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress, and executed by American warriors who did their jobs,'' he added.

''We destroyed terror regimes' capabilities. We sank the boats carrying poison into our communities. We put a narco dictator in handcuffs. These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it's the job well done. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow. This is not patriotism; this is sabotage. It tells our enemies that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations,'' Hegseth further told reporters.

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