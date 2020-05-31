Trump postpones G7 summit until September amid COVID-19 crisis; plans to invite India, Russia, etc

US President Donald Trump has postponed an in-person G7 summit until at least September amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The G7 summit was scheduled to take place at the end of June but Trump said that he would like to invite India, Russia, South Korea and Australia.

Trump also claimed that the current G7 format is "outdated", CNN reported.

"I am postponing it because I do not feel as a G7 it properly represents what is going on in the world", Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday.

"It is a very outdated group of countries," he said.

The summit was set to take place from June 10-12 in Washington, however, it got shifted to the end of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alyssa Farah, White House spokesperson, said that Trump also wants to bring other traditional allies of the US as well as those impacted by the coronavirus and to talk about the future of China.

Earlier in May, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien had said that the US will be postponing the next G7 meeting in Washington until late June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.