Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Weather Update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall today in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, check forecast for other states

Nupur Sanon hits back at troll calling her and Kriti Sanon 'flop sisters'

Trump pledges 'total support' after El Paso mass shooting

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others, Abbott said in a press conference on Saturday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:55 AM IST

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged total support of the Federal Government to the governor of Texas Greg Abbott in the wake of the shooting incident at a shopping mall.

"Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!"

The shooting incident claimed the lives of at least 20 people and injured more than 24 others, Abbott said in a press conference on Saturday.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," Abbott said. "We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them."

The police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.

The White House has said that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the FBI, have been assisting the local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting.

"The President continues to receive updates from his national security team on the tragic shooting in El Paso. Federal government personnel, including the FBI and the ATF, are on the ground in El Paso actively assisting local authorities, who are leading the response to the shooting. The President has pledged the full support of the Federal Government to Governor Abbott," the statement read.

