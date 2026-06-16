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Trump-Netanyahu fall out over US-Iran agreement: Israel PM says two cannot see 'eye to eye'; Explained

Netanyahu said he and Trump “don’t see eye to eye” amid ongoing rift over deal with Iran; What went wrong? Are Israeli officials in fear?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Trump-Netanyahu fall out over US-Iran agreement: Israel PM says two cannot see 'eye to eye'; Explained
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump (File photo: X/ AP)
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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, once close allies, now appear to be at odds after Netanyahu publicly aired differences with him. The rift surfaced following the Iran deal, specifically over the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement. Netanyahu had hoped to bring down Iran’s rulers and build a US-Israel team to reshape the Middle East. Instead, he has come to clash with Trump. 

Trump-Netanyahu rift; Israeli officials in fear

Well, Netanyahu has said that he and Trump cannot see eye to eye, publicly displaying their fallout. But Israeli officials have been cautious in expressing their anger openly for fear of risking the relationship with their most important ally, according to Reuters. The preliminary agreement is "terrible for Israel," said one senior Israeli official, giving a frank assessment on condition of anonymity. "And there is no one in the Israeli leadership who views it otherwise, from the prime minister to the chief of staff," according to Reuters. 

“Many times we see eye to eye, and there are also cases in which we see less eye to eye. I am responsible for Israel’s security interests. I stand up for them,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying reported Times of Israel. He said the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had spared his country from what he called the Islamic Republic’s threat of “nuclear annihilation.” 
 
"And what would that mean? It would mean that millions of Israeli citizens -- you who are hearing me now -- all of you would have been in terrible danger of mass death... And we have pushed away from us, for years, this danger of the annihilation of Israel's population," added Netanyahu, asserting that he won't let Iran be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons, irrespective of the terms of any agreement.

 

 

 

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