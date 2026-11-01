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Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran strikes; Tehran signals shift in US peace talks

Trump and Netanyahu discuss potential fresh strikes on Iran as Tehran signals a shift in the US tone on peace talks following a letter from JD Vance.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran strikes; Tehran signals shift in US peace talks
Trump, Netanyahu discuss Iran strikes; Tehran signals shift in US peace talks (Image source: ANI)
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    US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone on Saturday as Washington weighed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the conversation.

    The development comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict continue, with Iran indicating that the United States has adopted a different tone in a letter from Vice President JD Vance proposing negotiations. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution, although Trump had not yet decided whether to resume military operations.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump had earlier consulted senior military officials at a White House meeting to discuss strategic options for potentially resuming major combat operations against Iran.

    US says diplomatic talks with Iran are ongoing

    Speaking to reporters after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Georgia, Rubio said diplomatic contacts with Iran had continued, including direct conversations and discussions through intermediaries. "There are multiple talks; talks have actually never stopped. There's been active conversations going both in some cases directly, but often through intermediaries," Rubio said.

    Asked how long Washington would allow diplomatic efforts to continue before considering further military action, Rubio declined to specify a deadline or assess the progress of negotiations. "I'm not gonna characterise either the progress on those talks or any timeframe on it other than to tell you that if there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it," he said.

    Rubio stressed that any agreement would have to address US national security concerns, particularly Iran's nuclear programme and its alleged support for armed groups across the Middle East. On the possibility of renewed strikes, he said Trump had not made a decision, while asserting that the United States retained the capability to achieve its military objectives. "We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision," Rubio said.

    Iran says US has 'completely shifted tone' in Vance's letter

    Amid the diplomatic efforts, Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said Washington had adopted a markedly different tone in a letter sent by Vance, Al Jazeera reported.

    "Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory," Rezaei told Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. According to reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the letter was sent at Trump's direction and delivered to Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, through Qatari mediators.

    The proposal reportedly outlines a framework for negotiations rather than specific peace terms. According to The New York Times, it envisages direct talks under Vance's leadership, with Iran's nuclear programme forming part of the discussions from the outset.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had studied the letter and described Washington's attempt to open a dialogue as a "positive step".

    He also disclosed that an aide had travelled to Doha for consultations with mediators. Citing sources, Al Jazeera reported that a meeting could take place within a week, with Doha or Istanbul being considered as possible venues.

    Amid the continuing diplomatic exchanges, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that Iran's military would respond to any missteps by the United States or Israel with a response that was "geographically unrestricted". "If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end," Khamenei said. His remarks came as Washington continued to weigh its military options while leaving the door open to negotiations.

    Trump says Iran wants to negotiate

    Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump maintained that Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement. "There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking," he said, adding, "We have time, frankly."

    Trump also claimed that Iran was "in a lot of trouble" and predicted that the conflict would end "very soon".

    The latest developments highlight the competing diplomatic and military approaches surrounding the Iran crisis, with Washington considering its next steps, Tehran signalling a willingness to engage and regional tensions continuing to threaten maritime security and global energy supplies.

    (With inputs from ANI)

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