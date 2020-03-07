Headlines

Trump names Mark Meadows as new chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney appointed special envoy for Northern Ireland

Trump announced the reshuffle on Twitter in a series of tweets on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2020, 05:45 PM IST

In a major staff overhaul as the United States battles the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump has named Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney who had been acting in the role for over a year.

Meadows will be the fourth chief of staff of Trump's White House since he took office in 2017.

Trump announced the reshuffle on Twitter in a series of tweets on Friday. 

"I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump said. 

He said Mulvaney would become the US special envoy for Northern Ireland.

His tweet read, "I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!"

Meadows, a member of the US congress from North Carolina, had earlier announced that he was not seeking reelection for his House seat.

