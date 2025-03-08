WORLD
President Donald Trump said he had personally asked Elon Musk for help in bringing astronauts back from the International Space Station. He also used the moment to criticize President Biden and his administration.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will bring astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, has been at the space station since September and was always supposed to bring them back home. Even so, Trump mentioned in the Oval Office on Thursday, March 6, that he had given Elon permission a week earlier to bring them back.
Trump also said that former President Joe Biden felt embarrassed about the situation and decided to leave them there.
The astronauts earlier told CNN's Anderson Cooper that they don’t feel "stuck" at the space station. However, NASA and the astronauts have struggled to completely dismiss this idea, partly because of the political back-and-forth involving Trump and Musk.
Wilmore reassured Cooper on February 13 that they don’t feel abandoned, stuck, or stranded. He was responding to a question about Trump’s remarks, as reported by USA Today.
What’s the latest with the Starliner?
Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were chosen for the first crewed flight of the Starliner. In June 2024, they launched on a mission to test the Boeing Starliner, which is designed to eventually carry NASA astronauts to space alongside SpaceX’s Dragon.
Both astronauts are highly experienced and are making their third trip to the space station.
NASA found technical problems with the spacecraft, which delayed the astronauts' return home. In the end, the space agency had to bring the Starliner back to Earth in early September without its crew.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will now bring astronauts Williams and Wilmore back to Earth, has been at the space station since late September. It originally arrived with the Crew-9 mission.
As part of NASA's plan, the spacecraft carried only two astronauts instead of the usual four. This left extra seats available for Williams and Wilmore on the trip back to Earth.
The Boeing Starliner crew members, Sunita Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, joined the Crew-9 mission, whose astronauts are still completing their full stay in space.
NASA announced in a mission update that the Dragon capsule, carrying the four astronauts of Crew-10, is set to launch as early as March 12. It will travel on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, replacing the Crew-9 team.
As the name implies, this is the 10th crew rotation mission to the space station under NASA's commercial crew program.
Astronaut Hague said in a news conference from space on Tuesday, March 4, that Crew-9 will pass the mission to Crew-10 before returning to Earth after a successful long stay.
When the new astronauts reach the space station, there will be a few days of handover activities. After that, Williams and Wilmore will join Crew-9 in the SpaceX Dragon to leave the station, possibly around March 25.
NASA astronaut Nick Hague will lead the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as it returns to Earth, along with Mission Specialists Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The crew practiced on Tuesday, 4th March using Dragon's computer tablets and reviewed the steps needed for the spacecraft to move away from the space station and reenter Earth's atmosphere before landing in the ocean near Florida. Hague and Gorbunov have been on the station since September 29, 2024, while Williams and Wilmore arrived on June 6.
(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
