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Trump mocks France protests, JD Vance blames immigration policies for unrest

Donald Trump mocks violent protests in France as JD Vance blames immigration and multiculturalism, amid reports of looting, arson and clashes with police.

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DNA News Team

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 11:22 PM IST

Trump mocks France protests, JD Vance blames immigration policies for unrest
Trump mocks France protests, JD Vance blames immigration policies for unrest (Filephoto)
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday mocked the unrest in France as protests over the rising cost of living, government spending and economic hardship escalated into clashes with police, looting and fires across the country. US Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the situation, blaming what he described as Western liberal policies on immigration and multiculturalism for contributing to the unrest.

France protests: What did Trump say?

“Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution,” Trump said, taking an indirect jibe at the turmoil in the European nation.

Vance, on the other hand, attributed the violence to what he described as the consequences of Western liberal approaches to immigration and diversity. In a post on X, the US Vice President argued that European governments had failed to adequately address questions surrounding integration and cultural compatibility.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility,” Vance wrote.

“They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” he added, urging French authorities to intervene before further damage was caused to historic landmarks.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” Vance said.

He also linked the developments in France to American politics, claiming that the situation reflected what congressional Democrats allegedly wanted for the United States.

“And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he wrote.

Unrest in France

The remarks came amid demonstrations across France which reportedly descended into violence, with businesses and public buildings targeted, vehicles set on fire and protesters clashing with law enforcement personnel. The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations over economic pressures and government expenditure.

The protests reportedly spread across several French cities over the weekend, with demonstrations focusing on the cost of living, public spending and government policies. Clashes between protesters and police were accompanied by reports of looting, vandalism and arson.

According to reported accounts, police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds, while some individuals threw objects and pyrotechnics at law enforcement personnel.

In Paris, masked individuals reportedly set parked vehicles on fire and damaged commercial establishments. Businesses in other cities were also targeted, including Apple and Louis Vuitton stores in Bordeaux and an Apple Store in Lille. A Hermès boutique in Marseille was reportedly attacked.

The scale of participation in the nationwide demonstrations remained disputed. France’s Interior Ministry estimated that approximately 550,000 people had taken part in the protests, while the CGT trade union put the figure at around 800,000.

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