US President Donald Trump's family is launching a mobile phone company, with a new Trump-branded service called Trump Mobile. It is the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Donald Trump is in the White House despite ethical concerns that the US president could mould public policy for personal gain. Eric Trump, one of Trump's sons who will run the business, said that the new company would build its own phones in the US, and maintain a call centre in the country as well.

The Trump Mobile was announced by Eric and Donald Trump Jr on Monday at Trump Tower in New York. “We’ve partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure that real Americans get true value from their mobile carriers,” Trump Jr. said, as reported by Bloomberg.

The announcement of the new mobile phone company and service follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April. A USD 1.5 billion partnership to build golf courses, hotels and real estate projects in Vietnam was approved last month, but the deal was in the works before Trump was elected.

Trump Mobile will reportedly operate using the network infrastructure of T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, the three major US carriers. Alongside the mobile service, Trump has launched its self-branded smartphone called the T1. It is a sleek gold model manufactured in the US. Currently, the smartphone is available for pre-order as per the Trump Mobile website.

Eric said that Americans deserve “a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on.” The new, gold-coloured T1 phone will reportedly be available for sale by August or September. The T1 phone will not be designed or manufactured by Trump Mobile. The Trump organisation will get it made by another company, however, it is unclear where he will source a significant volume of hardware fully made in the US.

T1 phone cost, features

Currently, the T1 Phone is priced at $499, of which a $100 deposit is required to be paid for pre-orders, which open as of June 16, 2025. The new device features Android 15, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, AI Face Unlock and a headphone jack. However, the chipset is unknown, and camera quality is uncertain.

T1 release date

According to Trump Mobile’s press release, the T1 phone will launch in August 2025. However, the official website lists the release date as September 2025.



Meanwhile, the customers can subscribe to Trump Mobile with their current smartphones. Trump Mobile's flagship plan, the "47 Plan", which costs $47.45/month will include unlimited talk, text, and 20GB of high-speed data. In addition, telemedicine, roadside assistance, and device protection will also be offered in the plan. A 250-seat US customer service centre will support subscribers. Customers can switch to Trump Mobile with their current phones or buy the new T1 Android device.



(With inputs from PTI)