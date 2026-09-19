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Trump’s media crackdown: CNN, MS NOW, Politico barred from White House

Donald Trump has once again clashed with the US media, banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House and accusing them of spreading 'fake news' about his administration.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 08:41 AM IST

Trump’s media crackdown: CNN, MS NOW, Politico barred from White House
Trump bans CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House. (Pic Credits: Instagram/realdonaldtrump)
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US President Donald Trump knows how to remain in the headlines, as in his latest order, he has announced a ban on CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House, accusing these news organisations of publishing 'fake news' about his administration.

Trump took to his social media handles on Friday and 'proudly' said, ''I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!''

Warning other media organisations, he added, ''Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J TRUMP.''

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Earlier, while speaking to reports at the Oval Office, Trump defended his decision and said, ''They're fake news. Uh and you get so tired of reading and seeing fake news. When you look at MS Now , which used to be MSNBC, which some people call MSDNC, Democratic National Committee, it's fake news. and when you look at P, is Politico, I mean, they got a government; the government under Biden gave them like USD 8 million to keep them afloat. Uh and the stories they wrote are fake.''

For those unversed, Trump has previously restricted access to the Associated Press (AP) for continuing to refer to the body of water as the 'Gulf of Mexico' and not 'Gulf of America', which is coined by Trump's administration.

The White House barred journalists from AP from Oval Office events and Air Force One in February last year. The media outlet challenged it in court, citing a violation of constitutional rights. Later, a federal court issued a preliminary injunction in April.

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