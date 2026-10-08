Trump makes fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize, reiterates claim of ending 8 wars, can he get it this time?

Donald Trump has renewed his claim that his diplomatic record deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, pointing to eight conflicts he says he has helped settle.

Donald Trump is once again making a case for why he believes he should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The US President returned to the subject while speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, highlighting what he described as an unprecedented record of conflict resolution.

"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts," Trump said. "No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled 8 wars."

Trump suggested that the number could increase, saying another possible breakthrough may be ahead. His comments come as his administration continues to deal with the conflict involving Iran, where another ceasefire has yet to materialise.

From North Korea to the Abraham Accords

Trump's interest in the Nobel Peace Prize goes back to his first term in office. His meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became a major part of his argument at the time. In 2018, two Norwegian politicians publicly said they had nominated Trump for the prize after his summit with Kim.

Trump later claimed that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had also nominated him in recognition of his efforts to reduce tensions with North Korea. Abe, however, never publicly confirmed the nomination.

The issue remained part of Trump's political messaging during his 2020 campaign, when he repeatedly said he deserved the honour and questioned why Obama had received it in 2009.

The subject resurfaced after Trump returned to the White House. During a February 2025 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump openly expressed his frustration over not receiving the award.

"They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It's too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me."

Trump claims multiple Nobel Prizes would be justified

Trump has gone beyond saying that he deserves the award once. In June 2025, he argued that his work on international disputes was enough to have earned him the prize several times.

"I should have gotten it four or five times," he said.

Among the situations Trump has pointed to are disputes involving India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia and Kosovo, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He has also repeatedly mentioned the Abraham Accords, signed during his first presidency, as evidence of his efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Trump has argued that even if the Nobel committee does not honour him, his diplomatic work remains significant. He has also criticised Obama's Nobel win, saying the former president received the award despite having "didn't do anything."

India disputes Trump's role in India-Pakistan ceasefire

One of the claims central to Trump's peace-making narrative has been challenged by India. Trump has repeatedly said the US played a role in bringing India and Pakistan to a ceasefire following tensions linked to Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi has rejected that version of events. The Ministry of External Affairs said there was "no American intervention" and maintained that the decision to stop military action was reached directly between the two countries.

Despite the rejection, Trump has continued to include the episode among the conflicts he says he helped settle.

Who has nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel?

Trump's Nobel campaign has also received support from political allies and foreign leaders.

Republican Representative Claudia Tenney nominated him for the prize for the third time in January 2026. She pointed to Trump's role in the Abraham Accords and his efforts involving several international conflicts.

The leaders of Israel, Pakistan and Cambodia have also nominated Trump for the 2026 Peace Prize. However, a public nomination does not mean the person is a finalist or has been endorsed by the Nobel committee.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee keeps individual nomination details secret for 50 years. It said 287 candidates were under consideration for the 2026 Peace Prize, including 208 individuals and 79 organisations.

Trump once took his Nobel frustration to Norway

Trump's desire for the award has even featured in his dealings with Norway. During a dispute over his push to take control of Greenland, Trump wrote to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and complained that he had not received the Nobel Peace Prize despite claiming to have stopped eight wars.

He said that because Norway had not given him the award, he no longer felt obliged to "think purely of Peace".

Store later clarified that the Norwegian government has no role in choosing the winner. That decision rests with the independent Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Machado's Nobel medal created another unusual moment

Trump's pursuit of the award took another unusual turn after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machado later visited the White House and personally handed Trump her Nobel medal during their meeting.

The moment attracted attention because Trump has repeatedly spoken about wanting the award himself. However, Machado's gesture did not transfer the prize to Trump. The Nobel Committee has made clear that the Peace Prize cannot be transferred, shared or taken away.

Iran could hurt Trump's Nobel chances

Trump's latest comments come at a difficult point for his peace-making narrative. While he has built much of his Nobel argument around settling conflicts, the US remains involved in a major confrontation with Iran.

Reuters previously cited experts who believed Trump's chances of winning the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize were low, particularly because of the continuing Iran conflict.

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner is scheduled to be announced on Friday.