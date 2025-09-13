Trump-Kim Jong Un Meet: Fresh talks on the cards? Trump says ‘I know Kim very well’

On being asked by reporters on the South Lawn regarding the potential meeting between the two leaders, Trump confirmed, "Yeah, I will be. I'll be doing this too."

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet later this year. Their relationship could benefit international stability, said Trump while acknowledging North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

Trump claimed Kim has 57 nuclear weapons, while saying he would not have allowed the stockpile to develop if he had been president earlier. He also warned against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and said the situation on the Korean Peninsula would remain manageable under what he called “smart” US leadership.

A new meeting would mark Trump's first encounter with Kim during his second term.

What did Trump say on meeting with Kim Jong Un?

On being asked by reporters on the South Lawn regarding the potential meeting between the two leaders, Trump confirmed, "Yeah, I will be. I'll be doing this too."Further, Trump emphasised his personal relationship with the North Korean leader, asserting that their rapport is beneficial for international relations. "I get along with him right. And you know what, the fact that I get along with him, that's a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said, addressing the status of their interactions.

During the exchange, Trump noted North Korea's nuclear capabilities, stating that Kim "has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons" and arguing that the stockpile "should have never been allowed" to develop."If I were president, I wouldn't have allowed it. But he's got 'em. I get along with him very well. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump remarked.

Defending his approach to North Korea, Trump expressed confidence in the outlook for the region based on US leadership. "I know Kim Jong Un very well. And he's gonna be fine. As long as we have a smart president, he's gonna be fine. If we have a dumb president, then he's probably not gonna be so fine," Trump stated.

"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect, and we met on two primary occasions, spoke, and spent time. I understand him. He understands me. I get along with him. You know, he didn't like Biden, he didn't like Obama, he didn't like anybody, but I get along with him very well. Now, what I'm doing is making things safer, just the opposite," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said he was "not happy" that the United States had previously agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea. He also ordered the US military to substantially reduce joint exercises with South Korea, citing his rapport with Kim and concerns over the cost and nature of the drills. "Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump said.

Trump and Kim Jong Un's past meetings

Trump and Kim Jong Un met three times between 2018 and 2019. The Singapore summit focused on improving US-North Korea ties and denuclearisation, while the Hanoi summit ended without an agreement over sanctions and the scope of nuclear dismantlement. Their third meeting at the Korean DMZ in June 2019 saw Trump briefly enter North Korean territory, with both sides agreeing to resume working-level nuclear talks. The leaders met for a second time at the Hanoi Summit in Vietnam in February 2019. As documented by CNN, negotiations broke down over sanctions relief and the scope of nuclear dismantlement. Their final meeting occurred in June 2019 at the Korean Demilitarised Zone in Panmunjom.

(With inputs from ANI)