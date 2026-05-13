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Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran, says ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’, rejects Chinese intervention

US President slammed NATO, calling it disappointing. "NATO was very disappointing to me. NATO was not there when we wanted them. We don't need NATO. But if we did need them, they just weren't there," Trump said.

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Updated : May 13, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran, says ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’, rejects Chinese intervention
Image source: ANI
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) again claimed that the Iranian military has been decimated and that the US is going to win the war "peacefully or otherwise".

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters ahead of his departure to China.

When asked if he looks for an intervention by Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Iranians, Trump said, "No, I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise. Their Navy's gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone.

"He added, responding to another question on Iran, saying that the country is defeated militarily and that, "They'll either do the right thing or we'll finish the job. "The US President also termed the blockade as "100% effective".

"The blockade is very effective; it's been 100% effective. And one way or the other, it's going to work out very well. I think you're going to have so much oil, you're going to have a gusher of oil like you've never had before", he told the media.

He also slammed NATO, calling it disappointing. "NATO was very disappointing to me. NATO was not there when we wanted them. We don't need NATO. But if we did need them, they just weren't there," Trump said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier expressed profound confidence in the long-term trajectory of the military alliance, though he acknowledged that the escalating crisis involving Iran is currently at the forefront of the global security agenda.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the NATO Secretary General noted that immediate tactical concerns are centred on maritime security and regional stability.

The discussions come amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East, with NATO members weighing their roles in safeguarding vital trade corridors. As highlighted by Al Jazeera, the alliance is increasingly focused on the collective responsibility of its European members to manage regional flashpoints.

Despite these immediate geopolitical hurdles, Rutte remains bullish on the bloc's internal health and financial commitment. "When it comes to the more fundamental question of NATO's future, I'm extremely optimistic," he remarked, pointing towards the significant pledges made by European allies and Canada to bolster their defence spending.

This optimism is being tested as the strategic Strait of Hormuz emerges as the central theatre of the escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran. Dwindling tanker traffic indicates that Tehran may be tightening its grip on the vital maritime corridor, which remains in a state of high alert. The volatility follows Tehran's near-complete shutdown of the trade route, a move triggered by joint Israeli-US airstrikes on 28 February and the subsequent retaliatory naval blockade enforced by the US last month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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